Code Tech Introduces Revolutionary HP IP-65 Rated Thermal Inkjet Self-Wiping Printhead

The new printer uses HP solvent-based ink for printing on all films, overwrap and other non-porous substrates. It is IP65 washdown rated and can be retrofitted on all wrappers, baggers and other form, fill and seal equipment.

The new system will be demonstrated at Pack Expo Chicago in booth S-3847.

Code Tech specializes in providing printing solutions utilizing disposable HP inkjet cartridges. Code Tech brings over 20 years of industry experience focusing on providing clients innovative marketing and coding solutions. Code Tech also has all natural edible inks for direct printing on food products. For more information visit www.codetechcorp.com .

SOURCE Code Tech

Related Links

http://www.codetechcorp.com

