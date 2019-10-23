Code Wiz Afterschool Learning Center Opens Location in Jersey City, NJ

WESTFORD, Mass., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Wiz, the award-winning afterschool learning center designed to inspire the next generation of coding wizards, today announced the opening of its newest location in Jersey City, New Jersey. "We are thrilled to bring Code Wiz to Jersey City," said Ruth Agbaji, founder and CEO of Code Wiz (https://thecodewiz.com/jerseycity-nj/). "From the minute our doors opened on October 5, we've had positive feedback and an outpouring of support."

Evan and Kate Gilbert are helming the Code Wiz franchise, which is located at 357 3rd Street. Kate is a Bergen County native, but the couple met at the College of Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass. Their combined interests in coding, technology, finance, and entrepreneurship made Code Wiz their preferred choice for a family-friendly franchise. "We have two young children and were looking for a company that aligned with our values and aspirations," said Kate.

Jersey City was also a natural choice for the Gilberts. "It's the best of both worlds," said Kate. "Jersey City has the vibrancy of a metropolis with the sense of community you'd find in a small town." She relishes the city's walkability and the encouragement they've received from neighboring businesses. "We see Code Wiz as an opportunity to pay it forward, not only to deliver engaging programs for kids, but to become a gathering place for community members." Code Wiz Jersey City will host Parents' Night Out events, "Sip and Learn" nights for adults, and weeklong camps during school breaks and summers.

Code Wiz Jersey City's bright, tech-themed learning center offers six tech tracks tailored to each kid's interests and abilities. "Some kids love our game programming, 3D printing, and robotics paths, while others prefer electronics or straight-up coding," said Kate. Code Wiz offers monthly memberships and features small staff-to-student ratios. "We have something for every kid, whether they're in elementary school, middle school, or high school," said Kate.

