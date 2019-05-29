Code Wiz STEM Afterschool Learning Center Launches Franchising Opportunity
WESTFORD, Mass., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Wiz, the award-winning STEM afterschool learning center designed to inspire the next generation of coding wizards, today announced that it is offering franchising opportunities to entrepreneurs throughout the U.S. "We are thrilled about the prospect of creating family-friendly franchising opportunities," said Ruth Agbaji, founder and CEO of Code Wiz (https://thecodewiz.com/franchising/). "Our proven systems, processes, and curriculum will empower entrepreneurs – whether or not they have programming backgrounds – to launch Code Wiz centers that ignite the imaginations of children and teens."
Agbaji, who earned her master's degree in Computer Science from Tufts University, opened Code Wiz in July 2017, offering age-appropriate afterschool coding and robotics classes to children ages 6 to 17. Within six months, Code Wiz had expanded its services to include summer and holiday camps, birthday party packages, parents' night out, and customized events. The company will soon begin offering insightful and entertaining coding classes for adults who want to get in touch with their inner geeks. "Code Wiz enabled me to achieve a work-life balance conducive to raising my young kids," Agbaji said. "I want to financially empower other people to do the same."
Code Wiz sites are strategically located in suburban areas near retail stores and service providers. "Our locations particularly appeal to parents and caregivers who have to juggle work, errands, and childcare," said Agbaji, who was named one of ten winners in the global 2019 NextGen in Franchising competition. Based on census data and statistics on participation in afterschool programs, Code Wiz's estimated primary suburban market is 5.3 million children.
Code Wiz kids build video games, design websites, dive into robotics, and master 3D printing in bright, tech-themed learning centers that offer a range of achievements and feature small staff-to-student ratios. "Kids love Cod Wiz for a million different reasons," said Agbaji. "I know that our franchisees will love it, too."
For more information about Code Wiz franchising opportunities, visit https://thecodewiz.com/franchising/
About Code Wiz
Code Wiz offers curriculum in coding and robotics that allows each child to work at their own pace and achieve mastery. Code Wiz founder Ruth Agbaji can speak authoritatively about work-life balance and ways to successfully nurture children's interest in technology.
