CodeDay and Digi-Key Partner to Train Students to Create Electronics

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeDay, a 24-hour programming event hosted seasonally in 50 cities, is partnering with Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, to train thousands of high school students in creating electronics, starting with its November 10-11 events.

Far from a traditional classroom, CodeDay gives beginner middle and high school students the tools and mentoring to explore how technology can be a tool of their creativity. The partnership with Digi-Key means CodeDay students will now be able to create everything from a light-up art piece to production-ready circuit boards.

CodeDay and Digi-Key hope that many of these students will now go on to pursue careers in this critical field. More than 70% of companies have problems recruiting electrical engineers, according to a 2015 study by Randstad.

Digi-Key believes that early education is an answer. "Digi-Key is a strong supporter of students in their pursuit of STEM education, and we believe events such as CodeDay will equip tomorrow's engineers with the necessary tools they need to design and create technologies that will significantly impact our connected world," said David Sandys, Director, Business Ecosystem Development.

Tyler Menezes, Executive Director of SRND, the nonprofit behind CodeDay, echoed that thought. "We've helped more than 25,000 students learn to create software in the last five years. Now's the time to teach them to create the hardware, too."

Visit the CodeDay website to find an event nearest you.

About SRND

Since 2009, SRND has developed and grown worldwide initiatives to motivate students to pursue Computer Science. Its largest program, CodeDay, has reached more than 35,000 students. SRND, a non-profit, is headquartered in Seattle, Wash. and runs programs in 50 cities across the US and Canada.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 8.3 million products, with over 1.6 million products in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 750 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also stocks over 10,000 boards and modules to assist in any student's design or project. The company's best-in-class website features a wide variety of online resources including Product Training Modules (PTMs), conversion calculators, how-to articles and videos, datasheets, multimedia libraries, and much more. Additional tools and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found at www.digikey.com. Information about scholarships, internships, and more can be accessed online on the Digi-Key website.

