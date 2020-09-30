Codership Releases Galera Manager To Easily Deploy And Manage Galera Cluster On Amazon Web Services

HELSINKI, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Codership, the leading MySQL and MariaDB High Availability clustering solutions company behind Galera Cluster™, is pleased to announce the availability of Galera Manager, a web-based GUI-driven tool to easily deploy Galera Clusters in Amazon Web Services (AWS) EC2 environments. Galera Manager allows you to easily deploy, monitor and manage your Galera Cluster™ for MySQL, set it up for geo-distributed clustering across regions to not only ensure High Availability but also in the event of disaster recovery, ensure optimum configuration for fast local writes and reads, all with the click of a few buttons in your web browser.

"Galera Cluster™ is trusted by thousands of large and medium sized companies in, for example, telecommunications, e-commerce, banking, payment gateway solutions, government and media around the globe who cannot compromise their businesses by losing data, services or web presence. Databases are deployed more and more in the cloud and we wanted to support Galera users with an easy to use deployment tool that works on Amazon Web Services. Now our users can monitor and manage their Galera Clusters through a graphical interface," says Alexey Yurchenko, President of Codership.

Galera Manager creates all hosts in AWS EC2 instances, in multiple regions, and users have a choice of instance type with billing all handled by AWS itself. Galera Manager does the setup automatically for you, starts up all the nodes and ensures they join the cluster, such that you can have a healthy running cluster in under ten minutes for active-active geo-distributed MySQL cluster and disaster recovery. Galera Manager allows you to have over 620 monitoring metrics within the browser.

"We could not have succeeded developing and adding the Galera Manager management tool to our award winning Galera Cluster™ product portfolio without the financial support of the European Commission's Horizon 2020 Program," says Codership COO Sakari Keskitalo.

Codership develops replication and clustering solutions for open source databases, adopting novel ideas from latest DBMS and distributed computing research to build fundamentally new high availability solution. Our flagship product, Codership's Galera Cluster™ for MySQL, a synchronous active-active cluster software, provides high system uptime with no data loss and scalability for high traffic web businesses. Galera is an open-source product and it powers MariaDB Galera Cluster and Percona XtraDB Cluster. It is included in Linux and OpenStack distributions. For more information about Codership, products, consulting and support services and partners please visit www.galeracluster.com

