CoderZ Named 2019 Tech Edvocate Award Winner for Best Coding App or Tool

DERRY, N.H., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CoderZ, an online learning environment for learning robotics and coding with virtual robots, has been named a 2019 Tech Edvocate Award winner in the Best Coding App or Tool category.

This is the third year of the Tech Edvocate Awards, which recognizes outstanding edtech products that support students across the Pre-K-20 sector by catering to identified classroom and learning needs. Winners and finalists were selected by a panel of educators and industry experts who reviewed the submissions and judged the products and services based on the extent to which they are transforming education through the development or advocacy of edtech. A complete list of winners of the 2019 Tech Edvocate Awards can be found here.

"The Tech Edvocate Award represents the combined opinion of industry insiders and knowledgeable educators," said Ido Yerushalmi, CEO of CoderZ. "It's an honor to have our coding and robotics platform and its game-based design and instructional model recognized by our peers."

CoderZ is a powerful online platform that teaches students valuable STEM skills, including coding, robotics and physical computing. Its fun, gamified interface uses a graphic or text-based code editor and 3D virtual robotics simulation to engage students in learning. The solution caters to both novices and experts alike, offering a simple, Scratch-like language called Blockly for new coders and allowing more advanced students to start working directly with Java code. The integrated curriculum are aligned to standards, such as the Common Core Standards for Mathematical Practice, Career Readiness Standards, Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), K-12 Computer Science Standards (CSTA – Computer Science Teachers Association) and state CS requirements.

CoderZ serves as the platform for the upcoming third annual Cyber Robotics Coding Competition (CRCC), a first-of-its-kind, online coding and robotics tournament for students in grades 5-8. Teachers and schools can sign up to join the event that starts on October 15th. For more information on the competitions, go to https://gocoderz.com/compete.

