CodeSignal Accelerates Its Growth, Makes #3 on SaaS 1000 List

This distinction adds to the momentum CodeSignal has experienced over the past year; they have also been recognized by CNBC Upstart 100 and G2 Best Software Companies. CodeSignal's technical assessment solution suite, consisting of automated assessment and live interview tools, has been gaining traction among companies committed to delivering a great candidate experience while optimizing their technical recruiting process.

With companies needing to rapidly transition to remote recruiting in recent months with the pandemic, CodeSignal Interview, its collaborative technical interview tool has been widely adopted by many employers in Silicon Valley and beyond. CodeSignal Interview delivers an exceptional virtual interview experience for both candidates and interviewers by bringing a host of powerful features together into a single, easy-to-use platform, including:

– HD video and audio calling

– A live, collaborative coding environment and virtual whiteboard

– A Visual Studio like IDE with a terminal

– Support for 70+ languages, frameworks, and libraries

– Role-specific interview capabilities (backend, front-end, mobile, data science, and more)

CodeSignal provides comprehensive, consistent, and scalable solutions for all stages of the recruitment process and is trusted by Uber, Brex, Asana, NextDoor, and more. To learn more about CodeSignal's assessment solutions and data-driven recruiting, visit https://codesignal.com.

About CodeSignal

CodeSignal aims to make talent accessible by empowering recruiters and employers to evaluate job candidates' programming skills effectively at scale. Its technical assessment solution allows companies to automate skill-based screening and conduct live interviews. Key customers include Uber, Brex, NextDoor, Robinhood, and Asana. Visit codesignal.com to learn more.

Press Contact:

CodeSignal Marketing

669-200-9704

https://codesignal.com

SOURCE CodeSignal

Related Links

https://codesignal.com

