Codesmith hires Jennifer Beck as Partner and new President

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Codesmith is pleased to announce its partnership and new hire of Jennifer Beck as President with the firm. This new partnership will help expand Codesmith's Staffing division reach to MSP and RPO staffing models in addition to the traditional direct hire and contract models.

Jennifer will focus her efforts on growing Codesmith's Staffing and Marketing within the mid and large company markets.

Codesmith CEO Joey Harris says "Jennifer brings a tremendous amount of executive c-suite experience from the Staffing industry that will help rocket launch Codesmith to new levels within mid-markets. Jennifer's previously owned agency was acquired, which makes her the perfect fit to lead the Staffing and Marketing business units within Codesmith with that entrepreneur mindset."

About Jennifer Beck

Ms. Beck comes from Korn Ferry where she led the Global Interim and Contract Solutions practice. Prior to Korn Ferry, she was chief executive officer of Hire Velocity, a recruitment process outsourcing firm. Ms. Beck founded and grew BHS Hire, a talent acquisition organization, specializing in RPO, contingent labor and executive search for mid-size organizations, which was acquired by Hire Velocity. Previously, Ms. Beck was president and chief executive officer of Impellam North America, a large global recruitment and managed service provider.

Prior to Impellam, she held executive positions with multi-billion-dollar organizations, serving global clients, employees, and board of directors. Ms. Beck is known for growth strategy and execution, innovation solutions, transformation and creating high-client satisfaction. She has been ranked in the top 100 most influential people with the Staffing Industry Analyst organization, is a recipient of the Pinnacle Award, and member of National Association of Professional Women, won HRO Today's RPO Superstar award many times along with being recognized as a thought leader in the human capital industry. Ms. Beck earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Patricia Stevens College.

About Codesmith

Established in 2013 and located in Buckhead, GA, Codesmith specializes in client web and mobile development, Digital Marketing and Staffing which has helped hundreds of companies grow their business.

Joey Harris

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 678-852-9718

