Codewise Joins APEC CEO Summit in Chile

APEC is an intergovernmental forum for 21 Pacific Rim nations that promotes free trade throughout the Asia-Pacific region. The APEC CEO Summit is Asia-Pacific's premier invitation-only meeting of the region's most accomplished business and government leaders.

The APEC CEO Summit provides unparalleled opportunities for global executives to engage in a direct dialogue with the leaders of the APEC nations, high-level government officials and thought leaders. This year's summit program includes sessions, conversations and open discussions with U.S. President Donald J. Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and heads of other APEC nations.

"It's a great honor for Codewise to join one of the foremost intergovernmental forums that brings together the world's largest economies and helps create greater prosperity for the people of Asia-Pacific by accelerating global economic growth and integration. At Codewise, we have built one of the fastest-growing technology companies in the world through our unwavering commitment to customer-centric innovation, which enables our customers in 190 countries to build successful businesses and prosper. We are looking forward to joining fellow business leaders at the APEC CEO Summit in Chile to share our experience and best practices and to exchange ideas and knowledge with our peers and participating heads of states," said Dr. Malatesta.

About Codewise

Founded in 2011, Codewise is the industry's first provider of AI-powered online ad measurement and management solutions for digital marketers. In 2017, 2018 and 2019, the Financial Times, Statista and Deloitte recognized Codewise as one of Europe's fastest-growing technology companies. Codewise's solutions help thousands of businesses in 190 countries track, measure and optimize billions of dollars of advertising spending, boosting their efficiency and ROI. Codewise is currently tracking more than $2.5 billion of digital ad spending for some of the world's largest brands and ad agencies, including $400 million on Facebook. Learn more at codewise.com.

