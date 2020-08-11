Codewise Joins Three Seas Summit and Business Forum in Tallinn

The Three Seas Summit will bring together Heads of States, business leaders, and senior officials from Europe and the United States. The Summit is hosted this year by the President of the Republic of Estonia, Kersti Kaljulaid. Expected attendees include the Heads of State from the 12 European countries located between the Baltic, Black, and Adriatic seas: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia, Austria, Croatia, Romania, and Bulgaria. These 12 nations together represent a combined GDP of 1.7 trillion euros.

Since 2016, the president of the United States, the president of the European Union Commission, the president of Germany, and other international dignitaries have also attended the annual Three Seas Summits.

The Summit is designed to promote cooperation between European nations and their partners in contributing to economic growth and energy security and enhancing cohesion and unity in Europe.

"I am honored to accept the invitation from President Kaljulaid to participate in the Three Seas Summit and Business Forum in Tallinn," said Dr. John Malatesta, CEO and Executive Chairman of Codewise. He continued, "I look forward to joining one of the foremost intergovernmental forums that help create greater prosperity by accelerating economic growth and integration in Europe and globally. At Codewise, we have built one of the fastest-growing technology companies in the world through our unwavering commitment to customer-centric innovation, enabling our customers in 190 countries to build successful businesses and to prosper. As we already regularly do at the World Economic Forum, the EU Parliament, and other leading global organizations, I look forward to sharing our experience and exchanging ideas and knowledge with Heads of State and fellow business leaders. Such an exchange of ideas and reinvigorated cooperation are especially vital as we work together to rebuild our economies in the post-COVID world" said Dr. Malatesta.

About Codewise

Founded in 2011, Codewise is the industry's first provider of AI-powered online ad measurement and management solutions for digital marketers. In 2017, 2018 and 2019, the Financial Times recognized Codewise as one of Europe's fastest-growing technology companies. Codewise's solutions help thousands of businesses in 190 countries track, measure, and optimize billions of dollars of advertising spending, boosting their efficiency and ROI. Codewise is currently tracking more than $2.5 billion of digital ad spending for some of the world's largest brands and ad agencies, including $400 million on Facebook. Learn more at codewise.com.

