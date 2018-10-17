Codewise Presents Revolutionary Traffic Distribution Automation Technology

The Traffic Distribution AI technology helps digital marketers and media-buying professionals across agencies and brands get the best performance from their online ad management efforts. The previous version enabled advertisers to use Voluum's machine learning algorithm to automatically match traffic with the best performing offers and landing pages. Now, the AI-based technology has taken a huge step forward toward prescriptive analytics, recommending, in addition to the best combination of landing pages and offers, also the best performing distribution paths.

This results in ROI increases of at least 30 percent. Additionally, Traffic Distribution AI now allows marketing and media-buying professionals to efficiently scale their operations by saving hundreds of hours otherwise spent on online ad optimization tasks.

"With the latest expansion of our AI-powered technology, we bring an important innovation to the online advertising space, setting another milestone on our way to creating the ultimate AI suite for managing and optimizing all digital marketing efforts," said Maciej Szlachta, CTO of Codewise. "This technology allows digital marketers to scale their operations up in ways that were unimaginable only a few months ago."

"Consistently with our core value, outside-in centricity, we have been listening closely to our customers' demand for actionable insights and for automated workflows," said Dr. John Malatesta, CEO and President of Codewise. "As a result, we are progressively enriching our ad measurement and optimization Voluum Tracker platform with more and more advanced AI capabilities. Manually determining the best combination of offers, landing pages and paths results in a loss of budget, time and performance. Traffic Distribution AI automatically deploys smart data-driven actions that help digital marketers maximize their business impact and ROI."

To learn more about Voluum's Traffic Distribution AI, please visit https://voluum.com/traffic-distribution-ai/.

About Codewise

Founded in 2011, Codewise is the industry's first provider of AI-powered online ad measurement and management solutions for digital marketers. In 2017 and 2018, Codewise was recognized as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Europe, according to the Financial Times, Statista and Deloitte. Codewise's solutions help thousands of businesses in 190 countries track, measure and optimize billions of dollars of advertising spend, boosting their efficiency and ROI. Codewise is currently tracking over $2.5 billion of digital ad spending for some of the world's largest brands and ad agencies, including $400 million of ad spend on Facebook. Learn more at www.codewise.com.

About Voluum

Voluum is a full-stack marketing platform for all your performance analytics, tracking, optimization, and media buying. The suite consists of the Voluum Tracker, the trusted leader in cross-screen performance tracking, and the integrated Voluum DSP, a next-generation native advertising Demand-Side Platform. Voluum is the go-to tool for optimizing and scaling your campaigns, featuring anti-fraud filtering, whitelisting and an outstanding reporting speed. Powered by a powerful proprietary database, Voluum has served thousands of SaaS customers in over 190 countries worldwide since September of 2014. Learn more at www.voluum.com.

