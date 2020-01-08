Codility Report on Engaging Developers at Work Unlocks Insights for Building Stronger Engineering Teams

SAN FRANCISCO and WARSAW, Poland, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Codility, a platform that enables companies to build stronger engineering teams, today released its Engaging Developers at Work Report and corresponding insights to help technical leaders, recruiters, and hiring managers compete for top engineering talent.

Based on a global survey of thousands of developers, the report sheds light on the software developer community, what methodologies help them succeed faster, what gets them engaged in their roles, and what employers can do to engage top talent.

"Today, every company is becoming a tech company, so getting the engineering team right is key," said Natalia Panowicz, CEO of Codility. "In this year's survey we investigated how developers like to work — do they prefer to work remote versus onsite? Do they think engineering methodologies like TDD and pair programming drive performance? And what makes for a great work culture? We are excited to share what we have learned."

Key insights from the Engaging Developers at Work Report include:

Remote work and online learning are becoming the norm. Remote developers more often have a sense of success at work. Developers want to stay on top of their game and they need their company's help to keep their skills sharp.

Remote developers more often have a sense of success at work. Developers want to stay on top of their game and they need their company's help to keep their skills sharp. Developers are unsure of their promotion path to Engineering Manager. The development of strong soft skills are a good indicator of an individual's capacity to grow and contribute to the team as a leader.

The development of strong soft skills are a good indicator of an individual's capacity to grow and contribute to the team as a leader. Dream employers are defined by strong work culture. The top factors that define dream employers are centered around professional growth and a positive work environment.

The top factors that define dream employers are centered around professional growth and a positive work environment. Developers that code together feel success more often. Pair programming has several benefits — in terms of business performance, ideas are implemented faster.

View report here .

About Codility:

