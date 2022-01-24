Coding and Marking Equipment Market to Record 3.82% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021| Increasing need for Product Traceability to Boost Market |17000+ Technavio Reports

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Coding and Marking Equipment Market is expected to increase by USD 1.45 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 7%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. APAC will register the highest growth rate of 41% among the other regions.

Coding and Marking Equipment Market Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The value chain of the Coding and Marking Equipment Market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Aftermarket and service

Industry innovations

Vendor Insights-

The Coding and Marking Equipment Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Danaher Corp. - The company offers Coding and marking solutions for date and batch coding of products and packaging through its subsidiary, Linx.

Regional Market Outlook

The Coding and Marking Equipment Market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for coding and marking equipment in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the MEA and South American regions. With the presence of a large number of counterfeit manufacturers of electrical and electronics goods in APAC, there is an increasing need to ensure product authenticity and quality. This will facilitate the coding and marking equipment market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Coding and Marking Equipment Market Driver:

Increasing need for product traceability:

The key factor driving growth in the coding and marking equipment market is the increasing need for product traceability. Product traceability is one of the most important features in supply chain and logistics operations, especially in industries such as food and beverage, healthcare, retail, automotive, and aerospace. Packaging companies are integrating technologies such as barcodes, RFID, QR codes, and Data Matrix codes for tracking and tracing products. Data Matrix codes enable manufacturing companies to automatically identify and track products, such as cars, trucks, and bikes, throughout their life cycle. Thus, codes and marks play a crucial role in various industries such as food and beverage, aerospace, healthcare, retail, and automotive. Product traceability enables manufacturers to keep products safe and secure, from the manufacturing stage to the delivery stage, by tracking and tracing. Thus, the increasing need for product traceability will accelerate the demand for coding and marking equipment.

Coding and Marking Equipment Market Trend:

Equipment leasing business model:

The equipment leasing business model is another factor supporting the coding and marking equipment market share growth. High running costs act as a constraint for organizations investing in coding and marking equipment. Hence, organizations are deploying coding and marking equipment through lease options to save on capital costs. Leasing the equipment simplifies the coding and marking process for a company as it reduces running costs, such as maintenance cost, servicing cost, and disposal cost. The popularity of the equipment leasing model among SMEs is rising as it does not require direct investments in equipment, preserves working capital, and frees up cash flow for other business activities. Many vendors in the industry are offering leasing business solutions due to the growing demand for equipment leasing.

Coding And Marking Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.82 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Danaher Corp., Domino Printing Sciences Plc, Dover Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Inkjet Inc., Matthews International Corp., Paul Leibinger GmbH & Co. KG, Pro Mach Inc., REA Elektronik GmbH, and SATO Holdings Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

