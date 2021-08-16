Coding Bootcamp Market In UK to grow worth $ 49.55 mn growth in 2021-2025 | Technavio
Aug 16, 2021, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The coding bootcamp market size in UK is expected to increase by USD 49.55 million during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of 15.89% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report entails a comprehensive analysis of the market participants in the dominant and strong positions including Cambridge Spark Ltd. (UK), Codeworks SLU (UK), Founders and Coders (UK), General Assembly Space Inc. (US), Ironhack Inc. (US), Le Wagon (France), Makers Academy (UK), Pivigo Ltd. (UK), ReactGraphQL.Academy (UK), and We Got Coders (UK).
The coding bootcamp market in the UK report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The market is driven by the low cost of bootcamps and surge in student enrollments as well as regulatory factors. However, credibility issues are anticipated to hinder the market's growth during the forecast period.
Coding Bootcamp Market in UK: Scope and Segment Analysis
Coding Bootcamp Market In UK Sizing
Coding Bootcamp Market In UK Forecast
Coding Bootcamp Market In UK Analysis
The coding bootcamp market is segmented by end-users as individual learners and institutional learners. The coding bootcamp market share growth in UK by the individual learners' segment has been significant. With the growing interest of students in coding bootcamps, many colleges and universities across the globe are entering into strategic collaborations with key market players and coding bootcamp providers. In terms of coding language, Java led the market share in 2020 as it is used for developing miniature and dynamic programs that can be embedded in web pages. The demand for Java is likely to increase significantly in the upcoming years due to the rising popularity of the coding language among students and corporate learners.
Companies Mentioned
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Language
- Market segments
- Comparison by Language
- Java - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Python - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- .NET - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Ruby - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Language
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cambridge Spark Ltd.
- Codeworks SLU
- Founders and Coders
- General Assembly Space Inc.
- Ironhack Inc.
- Le Wagon
- Makers Academy
- Pivigo Ltd.
- ReactGraphQL.Academy
- We Got Coders
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
