Coding Bootcamp Market In UK to grow worth $ 49.55 mn growth in 2021-2025 | Technavio

The coding bootcamp market in the UK report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The market is driven by the low cost of bootcamps and surge in student enrollments as well as regulatory factors. However, credibility issues are anticipated to hinder the market's growth during the forecast period.

The coding bootcamp market is segmented by end-users as individual learners and institutional learners. The coding bootcamp market share growth in UK by the individual learners' segment has been significant. With the growing interest of students in coding bootcamps, many colleges and universities across the globe are entering into strategic collaborations with key market players and coding bootcamp providers. In terms of coding language, Java led the market share in 2020 as it is used for developing miniature and dynamic programs that can be embedded in web pages. The demand for Java is likely to increase significantly in the upcoming years due to the rising popularity of the coding language among students and corporate learners.

Cambridge Spark Ltd.

Codeworks SLU

Founders and Coders

General Assembly Space Inc.

Ironhack Inc.

Le Wagon

Makers Academy

Pivigo Ltd.

ReactGraphQL.Academy

We Got Coders

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Language

Market segments

Comparison by Language

Java - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Python - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

.NET - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ruby - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Language

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

