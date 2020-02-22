Coding Critters from Learning Resources® Codes Its Way To The Top As This Year's Preschool Toy Of The Year Award Winner

VERNON HILLS, Ill., Feb. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Resources®, a leading educational toy company, has been recognized by the Toy Association as the Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winner in the Preschool category for the innovation of Coding Critters, a series of adorable interactive pets teaching children as young as four early STEM concepts through 100% screen-free storybook coding adventures. The prestigious industry award recognizes Coding Critters' ability to prepare children for early education by acquiring hands-on coding abilities, as well as critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Known as the "Oscars" of the toy industry, the TOTY Awards program recognizes the top playthings within 16 categories and their ability to inspire generations of play. Coding Critters has followed the success of Learning Resources' Botley the Coding Robot, winner of the TOTY's "2019 Innovative Toy of the Year", in providing kids with an all-new fun, friendly way to code, all without the use of a screen. This year's TOTY adds to the Coding Critters' growing list of accolades, including the 2020 Kids at Play Interactive (KAPi) Award for "Best STEM/STEAM Product."

"We are proud to introduce coding to our future engineers, scientists and teachers at an early age, and we are thrilled to receive the Preschool TOTY Award for Coding Critters," said Learning Resources CEO, Rick Woldenberg. "This honor recognizes our commitment to inspire a love of learning in all children with fun, imaginative toys."

Using simple buttons tailored for tiny hands, children learn to code by following the storybook adventures and building coding sequences to make the Coding Critters move, dance, and play. They may also design their own coding challenges, or they can feed, pet, and take care of their interactive pets in Play Mode as Coding Critters are designed with all of the surprises and personality as a real life pet. Coding Critters are ready to code right out of the box and includes a full-color 20-page storybook.

Coding Critters come in four different playsets and are available for purchase on Amazon and LearningResources.com for a suggested retail price of $39.99. Check out more on Coding Critters and new 2020 products at the New York City Toy Fair Learning Resources booth (booth #765).

ABOUT LEARNING RESOURCES

We're the toy cash registers that help kids learn to count. We're the alphabet puzzle blocks that inspire a love of reading. We're the coding mouse that schools use to prepare students for tomorrow. We are Learning Resources®—and our mission is to help kids love to learn. For over 30 years we've been the leader in educational toys, with more than 1,000 items sold in over 80 countries. Our toys are designed to help children build educational skills… and get ready to take on the world. For more information, visit www.learningresources.com , or follow the brand on Twitter @LearningHandsOn , Facebook @LearningResources and Instagram @learningresources .

