Coding Dojo Works With MIT Bootcamps to Deliver Revolutionary Coding and Innovation Bootcamp

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coding Dojo , a leading technology education company, today announces a collaboration with MIT Bootcamps , a division of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology focused on accelerated learning programs. The two organizations are bringing their programs together to launch the Coding and Innovation Bootcamp , which teaches core innovation principles and technical skills so entrepreneurs can make their ideas a reality.

Enrollment is now open for the 10-week program, which is slated to start on September 14, 2020. First, students will attend an intensive three-week online bootcamp led by MIT instructors. There they will learn entrepreneurial problem discovery and problem solving, foundations for building a superior solution and the business model to deliver that solution.

"The Coding and Innovation Bootcamp offers an opportunity to learn core innovation principles from MIT Bootcamps and coding from Coding Dojo, a unique learning experience and deep dive into what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur," said MIT Bootcamps Director Vimala Palaniswamy. "From ideation to customer discovery, we will teach you how to think like an entrepreneur."

Then, students will have a short break before attending a six-week online Coding Dojo bootcamp. During this computer programming crash course, students will learn web and software development fundamentals including HTML, CSS, and basic JavaScript, as well as the full Python programming stack.

"This joint program brings together world-class business, innovation, and coding curriculum to deliver the ultimate educational experience for modern entrepreneurs," said Coding Dojo CEO Richard Wang . "We're honored to work with such a prestigious institution to offer this innovative program."

This collaboration marks Coding Dojo's first major university joint bootcamp and is the 40th program launched by MIT Bootcamps. Once it is safe to do so in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, both organizations aim to launch an onsite version of the Coding and Innovation Bootcamp where students will attend the MIT Bootcamp in Cambridge, MA and Coding Dojo in Seattle, WA.

