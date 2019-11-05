Cody Charfauros Promoted to Principal at Barry Slatt Mortgage Company

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barry Slatt Mortgage is pleased to announce the promotion of Cody Charfauros to the position of Principal / Managing Director of our San Diego, California office. Mr. Charfauros joined Barry Slatt Mortgage in 2013 as a commercial mortgage banker in our Los Angeles office. In 2017, Cody spearheaded our efforts to open a San Diego office and has helped lead our expansion to include four additional professionals as well as playing a key leadership role in the firm's Next Generation Advisory Council.

"Cody Charfauros embodies our vision of what the next generation of commercial mortgage bankers will be at Barry Slatt Mortgage Company, we are honored to have him and his leadership as well as now becoming an owner Principal in our firm." – Daniel Friedeberg, CEO

