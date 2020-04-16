CODY Systems Announces COVID Risk Alerting Network for Public Safety and First Responders; Offers NO-COST Assistance With Optimizing COVID Tracking Data

POTTSTOWN, Pa., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CODY Systems, a respected, family-owned company with a 41-year history of serving public safety agencies is excited to announce its COBRA.net #HealthRisk Notification Ecosystem, as well as a no-cost assistance program for fusion centers and other government agencies struggling with the mass of incoming unstructured COVID tracking data.

Law enforcement, homeland security, fire, EMS and public health personnel routinely face threats to their health and safety, but exposure to COVID-19 presents unprecedented risk. CODY Systems has adapted its data-driven COBRA.net data-sharing and exchange platform to allow users across states, regions and counties to create real-time alerts and network-wide searches based on a new #HealthRisk tag added to any relevant records in their respective databases (RMS, JMS, EMS, etc.). This new functionality can help ensure frontline personnel are promptly alerted to potential COVID-19 exposure when responding to calls for medical aid, conducting traffic stops and performing other duties involving community engagement.

"As a family company with a deep-rooted history in supporting law enforcement and officer safety," said Frances Heffner, President of the firm, "CODY wanted to do something to support frontline personnel during this time of national crisis. By leveraging the COBRA platform's inherent data-agnostic sharing technology, we are able to help by providing this type of proactive alerting, and we are proud to do this at no cost."

COBRA.net enables real-time data integration, exchange and sharing via "one-stop" querying across data sources, regardless of vendors or systems. Now, with the addition of the #HealthRisk Notification Ecosystem to COBRA.net, CODY has created a true pro-active cross-agency early warning system.

By deploying or expanding COBRA.net implementations, agencies can include additional RMS, CAD, JMS or other systems of neighboring jurisdictions as well as authorized person/location information from patient contact records and state or county health/COVID data sets. With COBRA technology, these datasets can become part of the #HealthRisk real-time alerting and unified search ecosystem and provide a sorely needed level of potential exposure awareness to first responders.

"We have heard that a number of state-level agencies are receiving health/COVID data in unstructured and largely unusable formats, like PDFs," said David Heffner, Executive VP of CODY. "Through our technology and domain expertise, we are ready with a quick, no-cost solution to transform that data into discoverable, searchable and - most importantly - immediately useful data. Like our #HealthRisk alerting, we are proud to be able to provide this at no cost to assist agencies who are struggling to make sense of this vital data."

CODY provides data-driven solutions to government, public safety, law enforcement, homeland security and intelligence agencies. Solutions include the COBRA.net interoperability platform providing real-time, cross-system information with one-stop search and #HealthRisk Notifications. Public safety software suite includes RMS/CAD (on-premise/cloud), investigations and corrections.

