Coeo, a Platform Company, Connects People and Teams With Move-In-Ready Commercial Real Estate Launches

PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial real estate industry veteran Kim Ford, LEED AP, announces the formation of Coeo, a tech-enabled online marketplace that will redefine how people find and share commercial real estate.

Coeo

Coeo connects people and teams with move-in-ready, flexible workspaces in seconds. It enables tenants and brokers the ability to find, share, tour and book space quickly and easily. This curated marketplace uses a scientific algorithm matching the desired amenities of a space to the specific user's needs. The platform (always free for the user) then connects the user directly to the host, where they can schedule a tour or book the space.

The business idea came from Ms. Ford and other industry executives who saw the demand for a universal PropTech solution in the decentralized and fragmented commercial real estate industry. "We understand the changing needs of today's companies that are demanding more flexibility and immediate results. Business leaders don't want to be distracted with real estate," says Ms. Ford.

Having worked in the industry for over 22 years, Ms. Ford wanted to create a solution that benefits all sides of the real estate transaction including brokers, landlords, co-working companies, businesses and individuals looking to find or share space. Businesses with empty offices and workstations now have a place to share their extra space. Landlords and co-working companies now have a place to showcase their speculative suites and amenities, making Coeo's open source platform the only place to find all move-in-ready space, including co-working, second-generation spaces, speculative suites, subleases and meeting rooms.

The Coeo team is looking forward to using its agile design and scalability to grow exponentially with the demands of its users. Coeo's software is developed to enable efficiency and transparency in the rapidly changing commercial real estate industry.

"I'm excited to work with Kim and her team as they use their expertise and vision to transform the way real estate is consumed," said Kevin Shrier, former CEO of The Parking Spot. Ford stated that Shrier was selected to be the first member of Coeo's board due to his unique experience in starting a company and growing it to a value of over $1 billion in a related industry as well as his entrepreneurial drive and spirit.

Coeo is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and currently has staff in Pittsburgh, Chicago and Phoenix. www.coeospace.com

