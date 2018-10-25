Cofense Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training

LEESBURG, Va., Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Cofense™, the leading provider of human-driven phishing defense solutions world-wide, announced it was named a leader in Gartner's November 2018 Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training. Cofense has been recognized as a leader for three consecutive years.

Today, phishing threat actors are consistently bypassing perimeter controls and email gateways to deliver highly-targeted phishing attacks to unsuspecting users. In addition to building phishing attack resiliency through continuous conditioning and training, more businesses are leveraging that knowledge to drive real phishing defense. Cofense helps organizations build their attack resiliency and transform user-reported phishing emails into a stream of human intelligence that can help incident responders and security operations teams stop active phishing attacks in progress.

"Being recognized as a leader by Gartner for three years running is truly an honor," said Rohyt Belani, CEO and Co-Founder, Cofense. "Our placement in the leaders' quadrant reinforces our on-going dedication and support of awareness training and conditioning as the foundation of a real phishing defense program designed to stop attacks in progress."

"Helping organizations raise awareness but also build resiliency to those attacks while actively reporting phishing emails is the linchpin to successful phishing defense," said Aaron Higbee, CTO and Co-Founder, Cofense. "As threat actors continuously and effortlessly bypass technology defenses with simple coding and creativity, resilient employees doubling as real-time threat informants provide security teams a leg-up on stopping real attacks."

Today, thousands of organizations across the world rely on Cofense not only for security awareness training but for phishing-specific incident response, orchestration and automation capabilities to stop active phishing attacks in-progress. Cofense serves more than 50 percent of the Fortune 100, and remains one of the most award-winning anti-phishing providers in the market, including recent accolades such as: 2018 Cyber Security Excellence Awards Gold, Silver and Bronze honoree, Cyber Defense Magazine Anti-Phishing Leader/Hot Company/Best Product Awards, 2018 Infosecurity Products Guide Global Excellence Award Winner, 2018 Washingtonian Tech Titans, 2018 Washington Business Journal's and Inc. Magazine's Best Places to Work Awards, 2018 Inc. 5000 Honoree, CSO Magazine Best Security Software of 2018 and many more honors.

For more information, download the full Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness for Computer-Based Training.

*Cofense previously positioned as PhishMe.

About Cofense

Cofense™, formerly PhishMe®, is the leading provider of human-driven phishing defense solutions world-wide. Cofense delivers a collaborative approach to cybersecurity by enabling organization-wide engagement to active email threats. Our collective defense suite combines timely attack intelligence sourced from employees with best-in-class incident response technologies to stop attacks faster and stay ahead of breaches. Cofense customers include Global 1000 organizations in defense, energy, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing sectors that understand how changing user behavior will improve security, aid incident response and reduce the risk of compromise. To learn more, visit https://cofense.com/.

