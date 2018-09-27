Coffee Beanery Honors Veterans and Active Duty Military with Free Tall Coffee on Veterans Day November 11th & 12th

Participating Coffee Beanery locations across the country will offer a free tall cup of fresh brewed coffee all day on November 11 th & 12 th (one per customer). Veterans and active duty military will need to provide their military identification for the offer. Call ahead to make sure that your local Coffee Beanery is participating.

Participating Coffee Beanery locations include:

Michigan – Flint (Miller Road-12th Only), Saginaw (Fashion Square Mall)

New Jersey – Eatontown (Monmouth Mall), Jersey City (Hudson Mall)

Kentucky- Paducah (Lourdes Hospital)

Texas- Killeen (Killeen Mall, Clear Creek and Splawn Ranch locations), Corpus Christi (La Palmera Mall)

Pennsylvania – Wyomissing (Berkshire Mall)

Indiana- Dyer (The Galleria)

Wyoming- (Gillette)

About Coffee Beanery:

Coffee Beanery opened its first stores in the United States in 1976, before the American public knew the term "specialty coffee." In the 42 years that have followed, Coffee Beanery continues to build its brand and franchise organization on the principles of time-tested and honored traditions and values. Exceptional coffee, a warm relaxing environment, and a corporate culture that embraces its franchisees with every opportunity to succeed exemplify these values. Today, Coffee Beanery has over 70 locations throughout the world, and is recognized as an industry leader for its unique family business approach and commitment to quality. Visit www.coffeebeanery.com for more information.

