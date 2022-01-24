Coffee Pods Market size to grow by USD 8.53 billion and Accelerate at a CAGR of over 5%|Technavio

Coffee Pods Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The coffee pods market is segmented as below:

Product

Capsule And Plastic Cup-based Coffee Pods



Foil And Paper-wrapped Coffee Pods

The capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods are expected to significantly drive the product segment in the global coffee pods market during the forecast period. Additionally, due to the presence of several global and regional vendors the, capsule and plastic cups-based market has remained moderately fragmented.

Geographic

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

To learn more about the contribution of other segments and geographical analysis, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44178

Coffee Pods Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Dunkin' Brands Group Inc., illycaffe Spa, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Luigi Lavazza Spa, maxingvest AG, Melitta Group Co., Nestle SA, Starbucks Corp., The J.M. Smucker Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co. are some of the major market participants. The convenience of using coffee pods will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Some of the main vendors are following coffee capsules. These coffee capsules usually comprise of roasted coffee wrapped in aluminum and plastic cups which require processing to recycle making them critical from environmental aspects. Hence, the major vendors of coffee pods are introducing biodegradable and compostable coffee pods to attract consumers seeking eco-friendly capsules.

Some of the prominent vendors in the coffee pods market compete on basis of price, quality, innovation, distribution and promotion. In addition, the rise in the number of product launches is a key factor fueling the global coffee pods market for a long time. Moreover, the rise in demand for organic coffee in various countries is encouraging vendors to launch innovative products consistently for the expansion of their customer base. However, with an increasing number of product launches the consumers can have a wide range of options to choose from.

Moreover, there has been significant growth in the number of organized retailers worldwide, such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores. Also, these supermarkets and hypermarkets have emerged as a major distribution channel for coffee pods in various countries in the world.

Coffee Pods Market 2021-2025: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

The increasing number of new product launches is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high price of coffee pods and the availability of cheaper substitutes may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the coffee pods market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Coffee Pods Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist coffee pods market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the coffee pods market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the coffee pods market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coffee pods market vendors

Coffee Pods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.35% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 8.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 45% Key consumer countries US, France, Germany, The Netherlands, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Dunkin' Brands Group Inc., illycaffe Spa, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Luigi Lavazza Spa, maxingvest AG, Melitta Group Co., Nestle SA, Starbucks Corp., The J.M. Smucker Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Foil and paper-wrapped coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

and - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.

illycaffe Spa

JAB Holding Co. Sarl

Luigi Lavazza Spa

maxingvest AG

Melitta Group Co.

Nestle SA

Starbucks Corp.

The J.M. Smucker Co.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Download FREE Sample Report

