Coffee Pods Market to Grow by USD 8.53 Billion and Accelerates at a CAGR of Over 5%|Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Dunkin' Brands Group Inc., illycaffe Spa, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Luigi Lavazza Spa, maxingvest AG, Melitta Group Co., Nestle SA, Starbucks Corp., The J.M. Smucker Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co. are some of the major market participants. The convenience of using coffee pods will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Coffee Pods Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The coffee pods market is segmented as below:

Product

o Capsule And Plastic Cup-based Coffee Pods

o Foil And Paper-wrapped Coffee Pods

Geographic

o Europe

o North America

o APAC

o South America

o The Middle East and Africa

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44178

Coffee Pods Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the coffee pods market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Dunkin' Brands Group Inc., illycaffe Spa, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Luigi Lavazza Spa, maxingvest AG, Melitta Group Co., Nestle SA, Starbucks Corp., The J.M. Smucker Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co.

The report also covers the following areas:

Coffee Pods Market size

Coffee Pods Market trends

Coffee Pods Market industry analysis

The increasing number of new product launches is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high price of coffee pods and the availability of cheaper substitutes may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the coffee pods market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Coffee Pods Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist coffee pods market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the coffee pods market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the coffee pods market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coffee pods market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Foil and paper-wrapped coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

and - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.

illycaffe Spa

JAB Holding Co. Sarl

Luigi Lavazza Spa

maxingvest AG

Melitta Group Co.

Nestle SA

Starbucks Corp.

The J.M. Smucker Co.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

