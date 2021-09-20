Coforma Designs Multilingual together.gov Website for Family Reunification Task Force

Coforma, an agency that crafts creative solutions and technology products for the communities served by its government and commercial partners, began their work on visual design, user experience design, translation, content strategy, and development on July 23. Over the course of the engagement, Coforma worked closely with DHS, the Task Force, TechFlow, and Eighty2degrees Design Studio to develop a prototype for the website and registration form. Coforma also provided translated content and designed the display of audio listening options in Spanish, Portuguese, K'iche, and M'am languages. The website and form were tested iteratively with Task Force members as well as with multilingual stakeholders with direct experience with family separation.

"The Trump administration's Zero Tolerance policy was one of the reasons I left the government and founded Coforma (previously named &Partners). One of our first projects was focused on helping document family units being separated at the US-Mexico border during the previous administration so that one day they could be reunited; that day is now. The work to repair this travesty is far from done. It's an honor to support President Biden's Task Force and the creation of together.gov in this milestone moment towards making things right," said Eduardo Ortiz, CEO of Coforma.

About Coforma: Coforma works with the government and private sector to craft creative digital solutions and build technology products that improve people's lives. We've honed a modern, agile, user-centered approach that elevates human needs through thoughtfully-designed systems and products. We're dedicated to reshaping the way communities access and utilize technology products. Together. Visit us at coforma.io .

Contact: Angela Hopkins, [email protected] , 303-968-0349

SOURCE Coforma

Related Links

coforma.io

