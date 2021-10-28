Coforma to Assist Veterans Affairs with COVID-19 Patient Manager Clinician Support Tool Pilot and Rollout

Coforma, a service-disabled Veteran owned small business (SDVOSB), to deploy COVID-19 clinician support tool for VA Tweet this

Coforma, an agency that crafts creative solutions and technology products for the communities served by its government and commercial partners, began work on the COVID-19 Patient Manager Sept. 9, with support from partner agencies Halfaker, Flexion, and Thoughtworks.

"Veterans, their families, their caregivers, transitioning service members, and VA service providers deserve thoughtful products and experiences that treat them with respect, integrity, and care. We're honored to help the VA meet this critical mission amid the pandemic's uncertainties through the COVID-19 Patient Manager. Team Coforma's work on Patient Manager will leverage human-centered methodologies to ensure everything we make is created with their needs in mind," said Eduardo Ortiz, CEO of Coforma and US Marine Corps Veteran.

About Coforma: Coforma works with the government and private sector to craft creative digital solutions and build technology products that improve people's lives. We've honed a modern, agile, user-centered approach that elevates human needs through thoughtfully-designed systems and products. We're dedicated to reshaping the way communities access and utilize technology products. Together. Visit us at coforma.io .

Contact: Angela Hopkins, [email protected] , 303-968-0349

SOURCE Coforma

