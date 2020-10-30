Cofounder of True Religion, Kym Gold, Brings Fashion Home with the Launch of Style Union Home

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After selling her denim empire for $835M, style icon Kym Gold is bringing her disheveled sexy aesthetic to the home with the launch of a luxury line of entertaining, décor and petware called Style Union Home. The line of ceramics, lovingly designed and fancifully named by Gold herself, is handmade in Los Angeles. During a time in which our homes are so much more than just a home, Style Union Home launches in Q4 at StyleUnionHome.com and is soon to roll out in independent luxury retailers and e-tailers nationally.

Style Union Home is the birth of yet another iconic style statement by Gold, whose headline contribution to the fashion world includes True Religion, the iconic thick white thread-stitched, tab-pocketed designer jeans with the immediately recognizable jolly Buddha logo. Since True Religion, Gold has been flipping homes. For this venture, she brought together the warm feeling of her mother's Sunday night dinners, the elegance of monochromatics with hits of color and spot-gloss. Classic shapes are used and she added in a bit of her signature rebelliousness to hatch Style Union Home.

Style Union Home features two flagship collections: Malibu and Legacy, consisting of plates, bowls, tumblers, service pieces, pitchers, vases, accents and a line of expressive and customizable bowls for pets. Each piece is substantial in weight with thoughtfully-hewn details, fired either raw with texture, or a trace of glaze. Some pieces, such as the ceramic basket, feature braided soft suede handles or twisted, extruded ceramic knots with braided suede tails. Each piece is named with a hilarious and/or heartwarming story, including the Nikki bowl, named after her mother and the dog bowls after her German Shepherd, Poe, and Otto, the baby Portuguese Water Dog. A gift registry is featured on the Style Union Home site as well as a replacement program that offers a 50% off re-purchase price point for pieces – which may have become pieces.

"Growing up in Los Angeles, and Malibu in particular," says the expressively-spectacled and tattooed Gold, "I am partial to free-flowing looks and colors in nature. I was inspired by a pottery throwing session my son gifted me, which turned into a deep desire to recreate and share pieces from my past. My entrepreneurial drive kicked into gear and it quickly emerged into a line of things I use in my home. The line is timeless, chic and brings cohesion to a home. The kitchen, décor and pet ware is the start; I envision growing Style Union Home into my legacy."

Brought to the table in 2020 by the CoFounder of True Religion Apparel, fashion powerhouse Kym Gold, it all started when she couldn't find a bowl. Not just any bowl, but a beautiful bowl – this humble vessel inspired the creation of Style Union Home (SUH). SUH brings luxury fashion to the home in the shape of substantially-designed ceramic tableware, decorative accessories and pet ware. Organically-inspired designs are brought to life by a force of fashion and custom glazes blended by a legend in the ceramics industry. Style Union Home is handmade in LA; a classic brand with just the right amount of edge.

