COG Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation ("Cabot" or the "Company") (NYSE: COG). Investors who purchased Cabot securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cog.

The investigation concerns whether Cabot and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On June 15, 2020, following a grand jury investigation, the Pennsylvania attorney general's office charged Cabot with 15 criminal counts arising from its failure to fix faulty gas wells, thereby polluting Pennsylvania's water supplies through stray gas migration. On this news, Cabot's stock price fell $0.67 per share, or 3.34%, to close at $19.40 per share on June 15, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Cabot shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cog. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

