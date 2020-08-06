Cogent Communications Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results and Increases its Regular Quarterly Dividend on its Common Stock by $0.025

WASHINGTON, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Financial and Business Highlights

Cogent approved an increase of $0.025 per share to its regular quarterly dividend for a total of $0.705 per share for Q3 2020 as compared to $0.68 per share for Q2 2020 – Cogent's thirty-second consecutive quarterly dividend increase and a greater increase than the $0.02 per share increase in Q2 2020.

The Q3 2020 $0.705 dividend per share represents an annual increase of 13.7% from the dividend per share of $0.62 for Q3 2019.

Service revenue, on a constant currency basis, increased by 0.2% from Q1 2020 to Q2 2020 and increased from Q2 2019 to Q2 2020 by 5.1%.

Service revenue increased by 0.1% from Q1 2020 to Q2 2020 and increased from Q2 2019 to Q2 2020 by 4.6%.

GAAP gross profit increased by 11.3% from Q2 2019 to $67.2 million for Q2 2020. Non-GAAP gross profit increased by 8.4% from Q2 2019 to $87.4 million for Q2 2020.

GAAP gross margin increased by 290 basis points from Q2 2019 to Q2 2020 to 47.7%. Non-GAAP gross margin increased by 220 basis points from Q2 2019 to Q2 2020 to 62.0%.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased by 45.2% from Q1 2020 to $41.3 million for Q2 2020 and increased by 1.7% from Q2 2019.

EBITDA increased by 5.9% from Q1 2020 to $53.3 million for Q2 2020 and increased by 13.3% from Q2 2019.

for Q2 2020 and increased by 13.3% from Q2 2019. EBITDA margin increased by 200 basis points from Q1 2020 to 37.8% for Q2 2020 and increased by 290 basis points from Q2 2019.

Cogent issued €215 million of Senior Euro Notes due in 2024 in June for net proceeds of $240.3 million . The net proceeds were used to redeem and extinguish its $189.2 million of Senior Notes due in 2021 at par and to provide cash for general corporate purposes including to dividend cash from its operating companies to Cogent Holdings, Inc.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) ("Cogent") today announced service revenue of $141.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 0.1% from the three months ended March 31, 2020 and an increase of 4.6% from the three months ended June 30, 2019. Foreign exchange negatively impacted service revenue growth from the three months ended March 31, 2020 to the three months ended June 30, 2020 by $0.2 million and negatively impacted service revenue growth from the three months ended June 30, 2019 to the three months ended June 30, 2020 by $0.7 million. On a constant currency basis, service revenue grew by 0.2% from the three months ended March 31, 2020 to the three months ended June 30, 2020 and grew by 5.1% from the three months ended June 30, 2019 to the three months ended June 30, 2020. Excise taxes, including Universal Service Fund fees, recorded on a gross basis and included in service revenue and cost of network operations expense were $3.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, $3.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and $3.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

On-net service is provided to customers located in buildings that are physically connected to Cogent's network by Cogent facilities. On-net revenue was $103.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020; an increase of 0.3% from the three months ended March 31, 2020 and an increase of 6.5% over the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Off-net customers are located in buildings directly connected to Cogent's network using other carriers' facilities and services to provide the last mile portion of the link from the customers' premises to Cogent's network. Off-net revenue was $37.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020; a decrease of 0.7% over the three months ended March 31, 2020 and a decrease of 0.4% over the three months ended June 30, 2019.

GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity based compensation included in network operations expense. GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. GAAP gross profit increased by 11.3% from the three months ended June 30, 2019 to $67.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and increased by 2.6% from the three months ended March 31, 2020. GAAP gross margin was 47.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, 44.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 46.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Excise taxes, including Universal Service Fund fees, recorded on a gross basis and included in service revenue and cost of network operations expense were $3.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, $3.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and $3.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity-based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation and amortization expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as Non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. Non-GAAP gross profit increased by 8.4% from the three months ended June 30, 2019 to $87.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and increased by 2.5% from the three months ended March 31, 2020. Non-GAAP gross profit margin was 62.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, 59.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 60.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased by 1.7% from the three months ended June 30, 2019 to $41.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and increased by 45.2% from the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 13.3% from the three months ended June 30, 2019 to $53.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and increased by 5.9% from the three months ended March 31, 2020. EBITDA margin was 37.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, 34.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 35.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

EBITDA, as adjusted, increased by 13.2% from the three months ended June 30, 2019 to $53.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and increased by 6.2% from the three months ended March 31, 2020. EBITDA, as adjusted, margin was 38.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, 35.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 35.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Basic net income per share was $0.19 for the three months ended June 30, 2020, $0.16 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and $0.20 for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Diluted net income per share was $0.18 for the three months ended June 30, 2020, $0.16 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and $0.20 for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Unrealized foreign exchange (losses) gains on Cogent's 2024 Senior Euro Notes were $(3.4) million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and $2.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Cogent realized a $2.5 million foreign exchange gain related to the issuance of its €215 million of 2024 Senior Euro Notes in the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Total customer connections increased by 4.8% from June 30, 2019 to 88,112 as of June 30, 2020 and increased by 1.0% from March 31, 2020. On-net customer connections increased by 4.8% from June 30, 2019 to 75,927 as of June 30, 2020 and increased by 1.0% from March 31, 2020. Off-net customer connections increased by 4.6% from June 30, 2019 to 11,846 as of June 30, 2020 and increased by 1.1% from March 31, 2020.

The number of on-net buildings increased by 117 buildings from June 30, 2019 to 2,854 on-net buildings as of June 30, 2020 and increased by 31 on-net buildings from March 31, 2020.

Quarterly Dividend Increase Approved

On August 5, 2020, the Board approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.705 per common share payable on September 4, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 21, 2020. This third quarter 2020 regular dividend represents a 3.7% increase of $0.025 per share from the second quarter 2020 regular dividend of $0.68 per share and an annual increase of 13.7% from the Q3 2019 dividend of $0.62 per share.

The payment of any future dividends and any other returns of capital will be at the discretion of the Board and may be reduced, eliminated or increased and will be dependent upon Cogent's financial position, results of operations, available cash, cash flow, capital requirements, limitations under Cogent's debt indenture agreements and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

Impact of COVID-19

Cogent continues to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the accompanying responses by governments around the world. Cogent's entire workforce continues to work remotely with dedication. During the second quarter of 2020, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Cogent's business remained limited. Cogent experienced a decrease in sales productivity, particularly in sales to its corporate customers. Traffic on the Cogent network continued to grow at an accelerated rate compared to Cogent's historical growth rates. However, the traffic growth rate for the second quarter of 2020 was slower than the traffic growth rate at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

The ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government restrictions on Cogent's business is unknown as a significant amount of uncertainty and volatility remains. Cogent does not know the scope and duration of the pandemic, what actions governments may take in the future in response to the pandemic and what the impact will be on the economies of the world. While Cogent's workforce is working remotely, Cogent provides no assurance that this will be sufficient to protect its workforce or its key employees. Moreover, Cogent's results of operations may be adversely affected in the future as the pandemic and the related government restrictions continue. Cogent may also experience slowdowns in new customer orders, find it difficult to collect from customers who are experiencing financial distress, encounter difficulties accessing the buildings and locations where Cogent installs new services and serves existing customers, or have difficulties procuring, shipping or installing necessary equipment on its network. Cogent may also find that its largest customer base, which is served primarily in its multi-tenant office buildings, may be adversely affected by falling demand for commercial office space in central business districts as companies located in these buildings elect not to return to their office space either on a temporary or even permanent basis. In addition, Cogent's corporate customer base may reduce their overall number of locations due to adverse economic conditions or new working configurations which may adversely affect Cogent's number of corporate connections and service revenues. As a result, the global economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic may have prolonged effects that impact Cogent's business well into the future. These and other risks will be described in more detail in Cogent's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and are set forth in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Conference Call and Website Information

Cogent will host a conference call with financial analysts at 8:00 a.m. (ET) on August 6, 2020 to discuss Cogent's operating results for the second quarter of 2020 and to discuss Cogent's expectations for full year 2020. Investors and other interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the earnings call in the "Events" section of Cogent's website at www.cogentco.com/events. A replay of the webcast, together with the press release, will be available on the website following the earnings call.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ: CCOI) is a multinational, Tier 1 facilities-based ISP. Cogent specializes in providing businesses with high-speed Internet access, Ethernet transport, and colocation services. Cogent's facilities-based, all-optical IP network backbone provides services in over 200 markets globally.

Cogent Communications is headquartered at 2450 N Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20037. For more information, visit www.cogentco.com. Cogent Communications can be reached in the United States at (202) 295-4200 or via email at [email protected].

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES

Summary of Financial and Operational Results

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Metric ($ in 000's, except share and per share data) – unaudited











On-Net revenue $97,183 $97,472 $99,416 $102,683 $103,457 $103,800 % Change from previous Qtr. 1.9% 0.3% 2.0% 3.3% 0.8% 0.3% Off-Net revenue $36,843 $37,191 $37,418 $37,479 $37,321 $37,044 % Change from previous Qtr. 0.8% 0.9% 0.6% 0.2% -0.4% -0.7% Non-Core revenue (1) $111 $126 $108 $130 $137 $146 % Change from previous Qtr. -24.5% 13.5% -14.3% 20.4% 5.4% 6.6% Service revenue – total $134,137 $134,789 $136,942 $140,292 $140,915 $140,990 % Change from previous Qtr. 1.6% 0.5% 1.6% 2.4% 0.4% 0.1% Constant currency total revenue quarterly growth rate – sequential quarters (6) 1.7% 0.7% 1.7% 2.5% 0.6% 0.2% Constant currency total revenue quarterly growth rate – year over year quarters (6) 5.8% 5.4% 6.0% 6.8% 5.6% 5.1% Excise Taxes included in service revenue $3,391 $3,191 $3,998 $4,334 $3,743 $3,298 % Change from previous Qtr. 4.9% -5.9% 25.3% 8.4% -13.6% -11.9% Network operations expenses (2) $53,970 $54,181 $54,971 $55,684 $55,669 $53,581 % Change from previous Qtr. -2.6% 0.4% 1.5% 1.3% -% -3.8% GAAP gross profit (3) $59,724 $60,403 $61,683 $64,300 $65,486 $67,208 % Change from previous Qtr. 7.7% 1.1% 2.1% 4.2% 1.8% 2.6% GAAP gross margin (3) 44.5% 44.8% 45.0% 45.8% 46.5% 47.7% Non-GAAP gross profit (4) (6) $80,167 $80,608 $81,971 $84,608 $85,246 $87,409 % Change from previous Qtr. 4.6% 0.6% 1.7% 3.2% 0.8% 2.5% Non-GAAP gross margin (4) (6) 59.8% 59.8% 59.9% 60.3% 60.5% 62.0% Selling, general and administrative expenses (5) $32,568 $33,503 $31,456 $31,884 $34,852 $34,061 % Change from previous Qtr. 12.2% 2.9% -6.1% 1.4% 9.3% -2.3% Depreciation and amortization expense $20,263 $19,979 $20,006 $20,002 $19,508 $19,896 % Change from previous Qtr. -3.3% -1.4% 0.1% -% -2.5% 2.0% Equity-based compensation expense $3,434 $5,289 $4,797 $4,940 $5,075 $6,083 % Change from previous Qtr. -22.1% 54.0% -9.3% 3.0% 2.7% 19.9% Operating income $24,400 $22,022 $25,799 $28,033 $25,850 $27,574 % Change from previous Qtr. 9.4% -9.7% 17.2% 8.7% -7.8% 6.7% Interest expense $13,456 $13,595 $15,191 $15,211 $15,220 $15,499 % Change from previous Qtr. -0.4% 1.0% 11.7% 0.1% 0.1% 1.8% Net income $9,217 $7,136 $13,701 $7,465 $9,227 $8,564 Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on 2024 euro notes $- $177 $6,128 $(4,032) $2,908 $(873) Basic net income per common share $0.20 $0.16 $0.30 $0.16 $0.20 $0.19 Diluted net income per common share $0.20 $0.16 $0.30 $0.16 $0.20 $0.18 Weighted average common shares – basic 45,223,157 45,354,327 45,438,656 45,553,727 45,658,565 45,754,880 % Change from previous Qtr. -0.1% 0.3% 0.2% 0.3% 0.2% 0.2% Weighted average common shares – diluted 45,644,236 45,912,291 46,019,691 46,145,970 46,391,066 46,686,665 % Change from previous Qtr. -0.3% 0.6% 0.2% 0.3% 0.5% 0.6% EBITDA (6) $47,561 $47,105 $50,515 $52,724 $50,394 $53,348 % Change from previous Qtr. -% -1.0% 7.2% 4.4% -4.4% 5.9% EBITDA margin 35.5% 34.9% 36.9% 37.6% 35.8% 37.8% Gains on asset related transactions $536 $185 $87 $251 $39 $205 EBITDA, as adjusted (6) $48,097 $47,290 $50,602 $52,975 $50,433 $53,553 % Change from previous Qtr. 0.9% -1.7% 7.0% 4.7% -4.8% 6.2% EBITDA, as adjusted, margin 35.9% 35.1% 37.0% 37.8% 35.8% 38.0% Net cash provided by operating activities $28,637 $40,632 $33,443 $46,097 $28,458 $41,311 % Change from previous Qtr. -29.7% 41.9% -17.7% 37.8% -38.3% 45.2% Capital expenditures $13,288 $11,720 $12,051 $9,899 $12,866 $13,930 % Change from previous Qtr. 21.5% -11.8% 2.8% -17.9% 30.0% 8.3% Principal payments of capital (finance) lease obligations $3,030 $1,976 $2,029 $2,056 $6,167 $3,716 % Change from previous Qtr. 42.4% -34.8% 2.7% 1.3% 200.0% -39.7% Dividends paid $26,565 $27,741 $28,565 $29,776 $30,557 $31,738 Purchases of common stock $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $- Gross Leverage Ratio 4.28 5.08 4.97 4.86 4.78 5.08 Net Leverage Ratio 2.92 2.93 2.92 2.86 2.92 3.07 Customer Connections – end of period











On-Net 71,066 72,415 73,870 74,554 75,163 75,927 % Change from previous Qtr. 3.3% 1.9% 2.0% 0.9% 0.8% 1.0% Off-Net 11,138 11,321 11,503 11,660 11,721 11,846 % Change from previous Qtr. 1.5% 1.6% 1.6% 1.4% 0.5% 1.1% Non-Core (1) 318 318 319 325 329 339 % Change from previous Qtr. -12.2% -% -0.3% 1.9% 1.2% 3.0% Total customer connections 82,522 84,054 85,692 86,539 87,213 88,112 % Change from previous Qtr. 3.0% 1.9% 1.9% 1.0% 0.8% 1.0% On-Net Buildings – end of period











Multi-Tenant office buildings 1,746 1,751 1,757 1,767 1,769 1,771 Carrier neutral data center buildings 908 933 960 980 1,000 1,029 Cogent data centers 52 53 54 54 54 54 Total on-net buildings 2,706 2,737 2,771 2,801 2,823 2,854 Square feet – multi-tenant office buildings – on-net 949,486,923 951,031,709 954,013,024 957,173,183 961,154,384 962,049,183 Network – end of period











Intercity route miles 57,426 57,426 57,426 57,600 58,009 58,009 Metro fiber miles 33,664 34,163 34,985 35,526 36,079 36,438 Connected networks – AS's 6,668 6,762 6,844 6,954 7,042 7,133 Headcount – end of period











Sales force – quota bearing 501 519 530 548 542 572 Sales force - total 639 656 667 686 684 716 Total employees 997 1,026 1,036 1,055 1,052 1,083 Sales rep productivity – units per full time equivalent sales rep ("FTE") per month 5.1 4.9 4.4 4.1 4.5 4.0 FTE – sales reps 464 478 488 502 522 533





(1) Consists of legacy services of companies whose assets or businesses were acquired by Cogent, primarily including voice services (only provided in Toronto, Canada). (2) Network operations expense excludes equity-based compensation expense of $180, $226, $282, $306, $252 and $305 in the three month periods ended March 31, 2019 through June 30, 2020, respectively. Network operations expense includes excise taxes, including Universal Service Fund fees of $3,391, $3,191, $3,998, $4,334, $3,743 and $3,298 in the three month periods ended March 31, 2019 through June 30, 2020, respectively. (3) GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity based compensation included in network operations expense. GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. (4) Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity-based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation and amortization expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. Management believes that non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross profit margin are relevant metrics to provide investors, as they are metrics that management uses to measure the margin available to the company after network service costs, in essence a measure of the efficiency of the Company's network. (5) Excludes equity-based compensation expense of $3,254, $5,063, $4,515, $4,634, $4,823 and $5,778 in the three month periods ended March 31, 2019 through June 30, 2020, respectively. (6) See Schedules of Non-GAAP measures below for definitions and reconciliations to GAAP measures.

Schedules of Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA and EBITDA, as adjusted

EBITDA represents net cash flows provided by operating activities plus changes in operating assets and liabilities, cash interest expense and cash income tax expense. Management believes the most directly comparable measure to EBITDA calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, is net cash provided by operating activities. The Company also believes that EBITDA is a measure frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in their evaluation of issuers. EBITDA, as adjusted, represents EBITDA plus net gains (losses) on asset related transactions.

The Company believes that EBITDA, and EBITDA, as adjusted, are useful measures of its ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures and expand its business. EBITDA, and EBITDA, as adjusted are an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information. EBITDA, and EBITDA, as adjusted are not recognized terms under GAAP and accordingly, should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of results as reported under GAAP, but rather as a supplemental measure to GAAP. For example, these metrics are not intended to reflect the Company's free cash flow, as it does not consider certain current or future cash requirements, such as capital expenditures, contractual commitments, and changes in working capital needs, interest expenses and debt service requirements. The Company's calculations of these metrics may also differ from the calculations performed by its competitors and other companies and as such, its utility as a comparative measure is limited.

EBITDA, and EBITDA, as adjusted, are reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities in the table below.



Q1

2019 Q2

2019 Q3

2019 Q4

2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2 020 ($ in 000's) – unaudited











Net cash provided by operating activities $28,637 $40,632 $33,443 $46,097 $28,458 $41,311 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 6,727 (5,729) 3,785 (6,557) 5,325 $(3,232) Cash interest expense and income tax expense 12,197 12,202 13,287 13,184 16,611 15,269 EBITDA $47,561 $47,105 $50,515 $52,724 $50,394 $53,348 PLUS: Gains on asset related transactions 536 185 87 251 39 205 EBITDA, as adjusted $48,097 $47,290 $50,602 $52,975 $50,433 $53,553 EBITDA margin 35.5% 34.9% 36.9% 37.6% 35.8% 37.8% EBITDA, as adjusted, margin 35.9% 35.1% 37.0% 37.8% 35.8% 38.0%

Constant currency revenue is reconciled to service revenue as reported in the tables below.

Constant currency impact on revenue changes – sequential periods

($ in 000's) – unaudited Q1

2019 Q2

2019 Q3

2019 Q4

2019 Q1

2020 Q2

2020 Service revenue, as reported – current period $134,137 $134,789 $136,942 $140,292 $140,915 $140,990 Impact of foreign currencies on service revenue 135 260 176 88 184 202 Service revenue - as adjusted for currency impact (1) $134,272 $135,049 $137,118 $140,380 $141,099 $141,192 Service revenue, as reported – prior sequential period $132,049 $134,137 $134,789 $136,942 $140,292 $140,915 Constant currency increase $2,223 $912 $2,329 $3,438 $807 $277 Constant currency percent increase 1.7% 0.7% 1.7% 2.5% 0.6% 0.2%





(1) Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is determined by translating the service revenue for the current period at the average foreign currency exchange rates for the prior sequential period. The Company believes that disclosing quarterly sequential revenue growth without the impact of foreign currencies on service revenue is a useful measure of sequential revenue growth. Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information.

Constant currency impact on revenue changes – prior year periods

($ in 000's) – unaudited Q1

2019 Q2

2019 Q3

2019 Q4

2019 Q1

2020 Q2

2020 Service revenue, as reported – current period $134,137 $134,789 $136,942 $140,292 $140,915 $140,990 Impact of foreign currencies on service revenue 2,078 1,505 1,058 683 746 674 Service revenue - as adjusted for currency impact (2) $136,215 $136,294 $138,000 $140,975 $141,661 $141,664 Service revenue, as reported – prior year period $128,706 $129,296 $130,139 $132,049 $134,137 $134,789 Constant currency increase $7,509 $6,998 $7,861 $8,926 $7,524 $6,875 Percent increase 5.8% 5.4% 6.0% 6.8% 5.6% 5.1%





(2) Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is determined by translating the service revenue for the current period at the average foreign currency exchange rates for the comparable prior year period. The Company believes that disclosing year over year revenue growth without the impact of foreign currencies on service revenue is a useful measure of revenue growth. Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information.

Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin

Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin are reconciled to GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin in the table below.



Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 ($ in 000's) – unaudited











Service revenue total $134,137 $134,789 $136,942 $140,292 $140,915 $140,990 Minus - Network operations expense including equity-based compensation and including depreciation and amortization expense 74,413 74,386 75,259 75,992 75,429 73,782 GAAP Gross Profit (1) $59,724 $60,403 $61,683 $64,300 $65,486 $67,208 Plus - Equity-based compensation – network operations expense 180 226 282 306 252 305 Plus – Depreciation and amortization expense 20,263 19,979 20,006 20,002 19,508 19,896 Non-GAAP Gross Profit (2) $80,167 $80,608 $81,971 $84,608 $85,246 $87,409 GAAP Gross Margin (1) 44.5% 44.8% 45.0% 45.8% 46.5% 47.7% Non-GAAP Gross Margin (2) 59.8% 59.8% 59.9% 60.3% 60.5% 62.0%





(1) GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity based compensation included in network operations expense. GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. (2) Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation and amortization expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. Management believes that non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin are relevant metrics to provide to investors, as they are metrics that management uses to measure the margin and amount available to the Company after network service costs, in essence these are measures of the efficiency of the Company's network.

Gross and Net Leverage Ratios

Gross leverage ratio is defined as total debt divided by the trailing last 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted. Net leverage ratio is defined as total net debt (total debt minus cash and cash equivalents) divided by the trailing last 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted. Cogent's gross leverage ratio and net leverage ratio are shown below.

($ in 000's) – unaudited As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $375,116 $417,026 Debt



Capital (finance) leases – current portion 8,268 14,734 Capital (finance) leases – long term 159,678 189,044 Senior unsecured notes 189,225 - Senior secured notes 445,000 445,000 Senior unsecured euro 2024 notes 148,507 393,011 Note payable 12,264 12,831 Total debt 962,942 1,054,620 Total net debt 587,826 637,594 Trailing 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted 201,300 207,563 Gross leverage ratio 4.78 5.08 Net leverage ratio 2.92 3.07

Cogent's SEC filings are available online via the Investor Relations section of www.cogentco.com or on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AND DECEMBER 31, 2019

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)



June 30,

2020

December 31,

2019



(Unaudited)





Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 417,026

$ 399,422 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,115 and $1,771, respectively



40,560



40,484 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



39,530



35,822 Total current assets



497,116



475,728 Property and equipment, net



406,747



368,929 Right-of-use leased assets



87,697



73,460 Deposits and other assets



13,841



14,007 Total assets

$ 1,005,401

$ 932,124 Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 12,171

$ 11,075 Accrued and other current liabilities



52,492



51,301 Installment payment agreement, current portion, net of discounts of $291 and $350, respectively



9,374



9,063 Current maturities, operating lease liabilities



11,292



10,101 Current maturities, finance lease obligations



14,734



8,154 Total current liabilities



100,063



89,694 Senior secured 2022 notes, net of unamortized debt costs of $1,480 and $1,897,

respectively and including premiums of $767 and $985, respectively



444,287



444,088 Senior unsecured 2024 Euro notes, net of unamortized debt costs of $3,365 and $1,410,

respectively and net of discounts of $1,183 and $0, respectively



388,463



150,001 Senior unsecured 2021 notes, net of unamortized debt costs of $857



—



188,368 Operating lease liabilities, net of current maturities



99,151



86,690 Finance lease obligations, net of current maturities



189,044



161,635 Other long term liabilities



19,943



15,327 Total liabilities



1,240,951



1,135,803 Commitments and contingencies:











Stockholders' equity:











Common stock, $0.001 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized; 47,279,201 and 46,840,434 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



47



47 Additional paid-in capital



506,391



493,178 Accumulated other comprehensive income — foreign currency translation



(12,906)



(12,326) Accumulated deficit



(729,082)



(684,578) Total stockholders' deficit



(235,550)



(203,679) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$ 1,005,401

$ 932,124

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

















Three Months

Ended

June 30, 2020

Three Months

Ended

June 30, 2019



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Service revenue

$ 140,990

$ 134,789 Operating expenses:











Network operations (including $305 and $226 of equity-based compensation expense, respectively, exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)



53,886



54,407 Selling, general, and administrative (including $5,778 and $5,063 of equity-based compensation expense, respectively)



39,839



38,566 Depreciation and amortization



19,896



19,979 Total operating expenses



113,621



112,952 Gains on equipment transactions



205



185 Operating income



27,574



22,022 Interest expense



(15,499)



(13,595) Realized foreign exchange gain on issuance on 2024 Euro Notes



2,547



— Unrealized foreign exchange (loss) gain on 2024 Euro Notes



(3,420)



177 Loss on debt extinguishment and redemption – 2021 Notes



(638)



— Interest income and other, net



735



1,576 Income before income taxes



11,299



10,180 Income tax provision



(2,735)



(3,044) Net income

$ 8,564

$ 7,136













Comprehensive income:











Net income

$ 8,564

$ 7,136 Foreign currency translation adjustment



2,913



1,786 Comprehensive income

$ 11,477

$ 8,922













Net income per common share:











Basic net income per common share

$ 0.19

$ 0.16 Diluted net income per common share

$ 0.18

$ 0.16 Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.68

$ 0.60













Weighted-average common shares - basic



45,754,880



45,354,327













Weighted-average common shares - diluted



46,686,665



45,912,291

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

















Six Months

Ended

June 30, 2020

Six Months

Ended

June 30, 2019



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Service revenue

$ 281,904

$ 268,930 Operating expenses:











Network operations (including $557 and $406 of equity-based compensation expense, respectively, exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)



109,806



108,557 Selling, general, and administrative (including $10,600 and $8,318 of equity-based compensation expense, respectively)



79,513



74,427 Depreciation and amortization



39,402



40,240 Total operating expenses



228,721



223,224 Gains on equipment transactions



244



721 Operating income



53,427



46,427 Interest expense



(30,720)



(27,051) Realized foreign exchange gain on issuance of 2024 Euro Notes



2,547



— Unrealized (loss) gain on foreign exchange on 2024 Euro Notes



(512)



177 Interest income and other, net



28



3,395 Loss on debt extinguishment and redemption- 2021 Notes



(638)



— Income before income taxes



24,132



22,948 Income tax provision



(6,341)



(6,595) Net income

$ 17,791

$ 16,353













Comprehensive income:











Net income

$ 17,791

$ 16,353 Foreign currency translation adjustment



(580)



(39) Comprehensive income

$ 17,211

$ 16,314













Net income per common share:











Basic net income per common share

$ 0.39

$ 0.36 Diluted net income per common share

$ 0.38

$ 0.36













Dividends declared per common share

$ 1.34

$ 1.18













Weighted-average common shares - basic



45,760,302



45,349,397













Weighted-average common shares - diluted



46,592,445



45,838,918

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019

(IN THOUSANDS)

















Three months

Ended

June 30, 2020

Three months

Ended

June 30, 2019



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income

$ 8,564

$ 7,136 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



19,896



19,977 Amortization of debt costs, discounts and premiums



453



428 Equity-based compensation expense (net of amounts capitalized)



6,083



5,290 Loss on debt extinguishment and redemption – 2021 Notes



638



— Unrealized losses (gains) on foreign exchange



3,383



(177) Realized foreign exchange gain on issuance of 2024 Notes



(2,547)



— Gains - equipment transactions and other, net



(448)



(76) Deferred income taxes



1,814



2,259 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



2,697



(1,259) Prepaid expenses and other current assets



628



(360) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities



453



7,866 Deposits and other assets



(303)



(452) Net cash provided by operating activities



41,311



40,632 Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchases of property and equipment



(13,930)



(11,720) Net cash used in investing activities



(13,930)



(11,720) Cash flows from financing activities:











Dividends paid



(31,738)



(27,741) Redemption and extinguishment of 2021 Notes



(189,225)



— Net proceeds from issuance of senior unsecured 2024 Euro Notes - net of debt costs of $2,137 and $1,556, respectively



240,285



152,128 Principal payments on installment payment agreement



(2,562)



(2,387) Principal payments of finance lease obligations



(3,716)



(1,976) Proceeds from exercises of stock options



271



746 Net cash provided by financing activities



13,315



120,770 Effect of exchange rates changes on cash



1,214



459 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



41,910



150,141 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



375,116



259,138 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 417,026

$ 409,279















COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2019

(IN THOUSANDS)

















Six months

Ended

June 30, 2020

Six months

Ended

June 30, 2019



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income

$ 17,791

$ 16,353 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



39,402



40,240 Amortization of debt costs, discounts and premiums



930



842 Equity-based compensation expense (net of amounts capitalized)



11,157



8,724 Loss on debt extinguishment and redemption – 2021 Notes



638



— Unrealized losses (gains) on foreign exchange



479



(177) Realized foreign exchange gain on issuance of 2024 Notes



(2,547)



— Gains - equipment transactions and other, net



(902)



(307) Deferred income taxes



4,253



4,831 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



(93)



1,005 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(2,465)



(3,547) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities



1,523



5,088 Deposits and other assets



(397)



(3,783) Net cash provided by operating activities



69,769



69,269 Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchases of property and equipment



(26,796)



(25,008) Net cash used in investing activities



(26,796)



(25,008) Cash flows from financing activities:











Dividends paid



(62,295)



(54,306) Redemption and extinguishment of 2021 Notes



(189,225)



— Net proceeds from issuance of senior unsecured 2024 Euro Notes - net of debt costs of $2,137 and $1,556, respectively



240,285



152,128 Principal payments on installment payment agreement



(5,128)



(4,774) Principal payments of finance lease obligations



(9,883)



(5,006) Proceeds from exercises of stock options



989



919 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(25,257)



88,961 Effect of exchange rates changes on cash



(112)



(36) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



17,604



133,186 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



399,422



276,093 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 417,026

$ 409,279















Except for historical information and discussion contained herein, statements contained in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Cogent's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related government policies; future economic instability in the global economy or a contraction of the capital markets which could affect spending on Internet services and our ability to engage in financing activities; the impact of changing foreign exchange rates (in particular the Euro to USD and Canadian dollar to USD exchange rates) on the translation of our non-USD denominated revenues, expenses, assets and liabilities; legal and operational difficulties in new markets; the imposition of a requirement that we contribute to the US Universal Service Fund on the basis of our Internet revenue; changes in government policy and/or regulation, including net neutrality rules by the United States Federal Communications Commission and in the area of data protection; increasing competition leading to lower prices for our services; our ability to attract new customers and to increase and maintain the volume of traffic on our network; the ability to maintain our Internet peering arrangements on favorable terms; our reliance on an equipment vendor, Cisco Systems Inc., and the potential for hardware or software problems associated with such equipment; the dependence of our network on the quality and dependability of third-party fiber providers; our ability to retain certain customers that comprise a significant portion of our revenue base; the management of network failures and/or disruptions; and outcomes in litigation as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020 and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Cogent undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time.

