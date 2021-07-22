Cogent Infotech Launches a New Website to Streamline Operations and Customer Experience

The new website ties together all of Cogent's global offices into one place and allows for each visitor to have the same experience when they access its services. The simplistic and purpose-driven design is easy to navigate so that visitors spend time on content that matters.

The website has been designed as content and thought leadership hub, with clear distinctions to make navigation easier. The content is tailored for customers and potential job seekers, who can find articles about different skill sets required to excel in the tech industry.

"We are thrilled to announce the debut of our new company website to our clients, employees, and visitors who are looking for easy access to all of Cogent's services and to visualize the positive impact that those services can make in multiple ways," said Justin Acord, EVP at Cogent Infotech.

Cogent Infotech has four strategic business units - consulting, staffing, university, and inCIghts. Since our inception in 2003, we have provided innovative custom solutions to 100+ Federal, State & Local governments, 65+ Fortune 500s, and top 5 Global System Integrators.

"Our new website is a validation of our obsession for customer experience and our ongoing quest for becoming an employer of choice for our existing and prospective employees," said Manu Mehta, President at Cogent Infotech.

Cogent is an equal opportunity employer and celebrates diversity, equity, and inclusion every day. They have an industry-leading 60-40 male to female ratio and over 60% women in leadership roles. Their commitment to work with small and minority businesses is strongly reflected in their considerable annual spending with M/W/DSBE partners.

