'Cogir' Celebrates 'Happy Living' Launch With 'The Golden Years'

FREMONT, Calif., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday March 23rd , Cogir Management USA will be celebrating the launch of its 12 'Happy Living' retirement communities by hosting 'The Golden Years' festivities at all locations.

These fun 1950's-themed open-house events will feature live music, entertainment, classic cars, decor, costumes, and old-fashioned diner treats. Local seniors and their families are invited to discover the properties and enjoy the festivities.

"We improve quality of life and bring happiness to our residents' day-to-day experience and we feel blessed by that mission," said Mr. Mathieu Duguay, President of Cogir Management USA.

Locations, Hours, Contact-Info for Saturday, March 23rd 'The Golden Years' Festivities:

Fremont Retirement Community 2860 Country Dr Fremont CA 94536 (510) 790 1645 12:00-4:00 PDT Manteca Retirement Community 430 Union Rd Manteca CA 95337 (209) 823 0164 1:00-5:00 PDT North Bay Retirement Community 2261 Tuolumne St Vallejo CA 94589 (707) 552-3336 11:00-3:00 PDT Rohnert Park Retirement Community 4855 Snyder Ln Rohnert Park CA, 94928 (707) 585 7878 11:00-4:00 PDT Sonoma Retirement Community 800 Oregon St Sonoma CA 95476 (707) 996-7101 11:00-3:00 PDT Stock Ranch Road Retirement Community 7418 Stock Ranch Rd Citrus Heights CA 95621 (916) 725 7418 11:00-3:00 PDT Vacaville Retirement Community 799 Yellowstone Dr Vacaville CA 95687 (707) 447-7496 11:00-3:00 PDT Vallejo Hills Retirement Community 350 Locust Dr Vallejo CA 94591 (707) 553 2698 1:00-5:00 PDT Mill Creek Retirement Community 14905 Bothell Everett Hwy Mill Creek WA 98012 (425) 338-1580 11:00-3:00 PDT Northgate Retirement Community 11501 15th Ave NE Seattle WA, 98125 (206) 362-7250 12:00-4:00 PDT Queen Anne Retirement Community 805 4th Ave N Seattle WA, 98109 (206) 284-0055 12:00-4:00 PDT Vancouver Orchards Retirement Community 10011 NE 118Th Ave Vancouver WA, 98682 (360) 896-6081 11:00-4:00 PDT

Cogir Real Estate was founded in 1995, currently manages 170 properties and plans to add 40 additional senior living communities across the United States in the next 5 years, through Cogir Management USA. www.HappyLivingbyCogir.com

