'Cogir' Celebrates 'Happy Living' Launch With 'The Golden Years'
Festivities For Seniors And Families In 12 Locations In CA & WA
Mar 19, 2019, 12:22 ET
FREMONT, Calif., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday March 23rd, Cogir Management USA will be celebrating the launch of its 12 'Happy Living' retirement communities by hosting 'The Golden Years' festivities at all locations.
These fun 1950's-themed open-house events will feature live music, entertainment, classic cars, decor, costumes, and old-fashioned diner treats. Local seniors and their families are invited to discover the properties and enjoy the festivities.
"We improve quality of life and bring happiness to our residents' day-to-day experience and we feel blessed by that mission," said Mr. Mathieu Duguay, President of Cogir Management USA.
Locations, Hours, Contact-Info for Saturday, March 23rd 'The Golden Years' Festivities:
|
Fremont Retirement Community
2860 Country Dr Fremont CA 94536
(510) 790 1645
12:00-4:00 PDT
|
Manteca Retirement Community
430 Union Rd Manteca CA 95337
(209) 823 0164
1:00-5:00 PDT
|
North Bay Retirement Community
2261 Tuolumne St Vallejo CA 94589
(707) 552-3336
11:00-3:00 PDT
|
Rohnert Park Retirement Community
4855 Snyder Ln Rohnert Park CA, 94928
(707) 585 7878
11:00-4:00 PDT
|
Sonoma Retirement Community
800 Oregon St Sonoma CA 95476
(707) 996-7101
11:00-3:00 PDT
|
Stock Ranch Road Retirement Community
7418 Stock Ranch Rd Citrus Heights CA 95621
(916) 725 7418
11:00-3:00 PDT
|
Vacaville Retirement Community
799 Yellowstone Dr Vacaville CA 95687
(707) 447-7496
11:00-3:00 PDT
|
Vallejo Hills Retirement Community
350 Locust Dr Vallejo CA 94591
(707) 553 2698
1:00-5:00 PDT
|
Mill Creek Retirement Community
14905 Bothell Everett Hwy Mill Creek WA 98012
(425) 338-1580
11:00-3:00 PDT
|
Northgate Retirement Community
11501 15th Ave NE Seattle WA, 98125
(206) 362-7250
12:00-4:00 PDT
|
Queen Anne Retirement Community
805 4th Ave N Seattle WA, 98109
(206) 284-0055
12:00-4:00 PDT
|
Vancouver Orchards Retirement Community
10011 NE 118Th Ave Vancouver WA, 98682
(360) 896-6081
11:00-4:00 PDT
Cogir Real Estate was founded in 1995, currently manages 170 properties and plans to add 40 additional senior living communities across the United States in the next 5 years, through Cogir Management USA. www.HappyLivingbyCogir.com
Happy Living by Cogir
Cogir Management USA
1-833-Happy-83 (main)
SOURCE Cogir Management USA
Share this article