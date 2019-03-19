'Cogir' Celebrates 'Happy Living' Launch With 'The Golden Years'

Festivities For Seniors And Families In 12 Locations In CA & WA

News provided by

Cogir Management USA

Mar 19, 2019, 12:22 ET

FREMONT, Calif., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday March 23rd, Cogir Management USA will be celebrating the launch of its 12 'Happy Living' retirement communities by hosting 'The Golden Years' festivities at all locations.

These fun 1950's-themed open-house events will feature live music, entertainment, classic cars, decor, costumes, and old-fashioned diner treats. Local seniors and their families are invited to discover the properties and enjoy the festivities.

"We improve quality of life and bring happiness to our residents' day-to-day experience and we feel blessed by that mission," said Mr. Mathieu Duguay, President of Cogir Management USA.

Locations, Hours, Contact-Info for Saturday, March 23rd 'The Golden Years' Festivities:

Fremont Retirement Community

2860 Country Dr Fremont  CA 94536

(510) 790 1645  

 

12:00-4:00 PDT

Manteca Retirement Community

430 Union Rd Manteca CA 95337

(209) 823 0164  

 

1:00-5:00 PDT

North Bay Retirement Community

2261 Tuolumne St Vallejo CA 94589

(707) 552-3336 

 

11:00-3:00 PDT

Rohnert Park Retirement Community

4855 Snyder Ln Rohnert Park CA, 94928

(707) 585 7878 

 

 

11:00-4:00 PDT

Sonoma Retirement Community

800 Oregon St Sonoma CA 95476

(707) 996-7101  

 

11:00-3:00 PDT

Stock Ranch Road Retirement Community

7418 Stock Ranch Rd Citrus Heights CA 95621

(916) 725 7418  

 

 

11:00-3:00 PDT

Vacaville Retirement Community

799 Yellowstone Dr Vacaville CA 95687

(707) 447-7496 

 

11:00-3:00 PDT

Vallejo Hills Retirement Community

350 Locust Dr Vallejo CA 94591

(707) 553 2698  

 

 

1:00-5:00 PDT

Mill Creek Retirement Community

14905 Bothell Everett Hwy Mill Creek WA 98012

(425) 338-1580  

 

11:00-3:00 PDT

Northgate Retirement Community

11501 15th Ave NE Seattle WA, 98125

(206) 362-7250 

 

12:00-4:00 PDT

Queen Anne Retirement Community

805 4th Ave N Seattle WA, 98109

(206) 284-0055 

 

 

12:00-4:00 PDT

Vancouver Orchards Retirement Community

10011 NE 118Th Ave Vancouver WA, 98682

(360) 896-6081  

 

 

11:00-4:00 PDT

Cogir Real Estate was founded in 1995, currently manages 170 properties and plans to add 40 additional senior living communities across the United States in the next 5 years, through Cogir Management USA. www.HappyLivingbyCogir.com 

Happy Living by Cogir
Cogir Management USA
1-833-Happy-83 (main)


 

SOURCE Cogir Management USA

Related Links

http://www.happylivingbycogir.com

You just read:

'Cogir' Celebrates 'Happy Living' Launch With 'The Golden Years'

News provided by

Cogir Management USA

Mar 19, 2019, 12:22 ET