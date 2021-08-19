Cogitate Implements and Expands Digital Acceleration Platform for Risk Placement Services (RPS) Personal Lines

MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogitate has expanded RPS's Personal Lines digital platform for multiple personal property lines for new business and post-sale services. Within this digital platform, RPS Underwriters and Retail Agents use innovative built-in messaging, intelligent workflows for seamless collaboration with stakeholders across the value chain, and real-time alert notifications.

RPS has implemented multiple lines of business within personal property such as HO6, HO3, HO5, and DP3 for both new business sales (rate, quote, application, bind, and issue) and post-sale services like Endorsements, Cancellations, Reinstatements, and Renewals. Agents and Underwriters are given the same view and an Administrative Portal allows for creation and modification of underwriting rules. As well, real-time alerts are now available for Underwriters and Agents while processing the account (vs. use of only email, PDFs, etc.).

Integrated into RPS's MyRPS portal, this innovation seamlessly integrates real-time with RPS's existing management system and document management system. Another addition is the integration with a leading eSignature provider to simplify and accelerate the user experience. Further digital acceleration includes 3rd party data prefill from data providers like Google Maps, Zillow, e2Value, HazardHub, and more, to fast-track (in seconds) risk information collection, validation, and the quoting process.

Arvind Kaushal, Co-Founder & CEO of Cogitate, explains, "Our digital platform will empower RPS's channel partners with modern future-ready technology that improves distribution with on-demand access and insight to grow their businesses. RPS will also be able to provide an optimal digital customer experience similar to digital MGAs. During the integration, RPS will continue to do business as usual—as their current processes will be uninterrupted—since Cogitate's Platform can seamlessly integrate with existing core insurance systems."

"We are very excited about working with Cogitate," said Brian Foley, Personal Lines Practice Leader for RPS. "Our promise is to help agents come through for their clients. Cogitate's innovative digital platform will further strengthen our ability to deliver on that promise and offer an unmatched customer experience. Also, this technology offers straight-through processing with built in workflows for Underwriter approvals which will make it easy for our channel partners and clients to do business with us."

About Cogitate Technology Solutions®

Cogitate Technology Solutions, Inc., develops innovative technology products for the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry. Cogitate helps a variety of insurance providers transform their business models to create a competitive advantage in a time of rapid industry change. Cogitate's next-generation technology products enable insurance carriers, brokers, MGAs, and agents to accelerate digitalization and expand their businesses. Cogitate is Headquartered in Marietta, GA, and has a major development center in Navi Mumbai, India. For more information, please visit www.cogitate.us.

Additional Resources

Cogitate DigitalEdge Insurance Platform

Cogitate Digital Insurance

Cogitate Distribution Management

Cogitate Intelligent Claims

Media Contact:

Michael Palmisano

954 Digital, Inc.

[email protected]

1904 Leland Drive, Marietta,

GA 30067 USA.

Web: https://www.cogitate.us/

Blog: https://cogitate.us/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cogitate-technology-solutions/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Cogitate-Technology-Solutions-313805012108651

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ctsimumbai

All other registered trademarks, trademarks, or service marks belong to their respective companies.

SOURCE Cogitate Technology Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.cogitate.us

