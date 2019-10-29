Cognac Launches A Renewed Website: cognac.fr

A new digital window on an entire industry

The refreshment of the Cognac geographical indication's website—cognac.fr—is a reminder of the region's history and authenticity, as well as the human and cultural diversity of a category that is defined by nearly 4,300 growers, 110 distillers and 270 shippers.

With its emphasis on the visual, the site illustrates a message that captures the appellation's experience and potential, anchors the spirit in its region of production, and reaffirms Cognac's high-end positioning. At the same time, it highlights the expertise and commitment of the entire sector.

The site has been launched in both English and French versions.

An attractive format with impactful content

Conceived by Label Agence, which specializes in digital communications for the spirits industry, the site offers a clean, contemporary design and highly visual content of the contrasting worlds of cellars, distilleries and vineyards. Each aspect is represented by images, videos and infographics that take visitors on a journey that is both educational and sensual.

"We designed the site to make people look at Cognac with new eyes. We want to show Cognac's true modernity, its can-do spirit and its dynamism, as well as respecting its centuries of history, rooted in the terroir and landscape," says Label Agence, which worked on the design alongside Spirit Hunters Media.

An emphasis on experience

The structure of the new site invites visitors – mainly trade and influencers – to delve into four general areas:

Discover provides an understanding of the uniqueness of Cognac: its history, its terroirs and its production

provides an understanding of the uniqueness of Cognac: its history, its terroirs and its production Visit lets users experience the region and landscape of Cognac and provides access to oenotourism offered by the producers and shippers and their partners

lets users experience the region and landscape of Cognac and provides access to oenotourism offered by the producers and shippers and their partners Taste explains the diverse ways Cognac can be enjoyed: on its own, on the rocks, with food or in a cocktail

explains the diverse ways Cognac can be enjoyed: on its own, on the rocks, with food or in a cocktail Engage keeps visitors up to date on Cognac and its commitment to protecting the environment, its contribution to the economic development of the region and its charitable and social reintegration programs

There is also a tab for the online publication Culture Cognac (culturecognac.fr) that connects lovers of Cognac in France and around the world with the people who make it. Other, more industry-focused content provides the latest news on Cognac from the BNIC.

Members of the media can take advantage of a dedicated "Espace Presse" that has been entirely reimagined to facilitate access to communications from the appellation (cognag.fr/en/press).

About the BNIC

The BNIC (Bureau National Interprofessionnel du Cognac) represents, fosters and protects the Cognac Appellation d'Origine Conrôlée in France and abroad. In the 150 countries where Cognac is sold, this AOC assures consumers a product of exceptional quality. With a membership that equally represents the agricultural and commercial interests of Cognac, the BNIC is the consultative and decision-making body for the 4,260 winegrowers, 120 distillers and 280 merchants of the Cognac appellation.

Press Contact

Teuwen Communications

Cassidy Havens, DipWSET | cassidy@teuwen.com

Amanda Torres | amanda@teuwen.com

Stephanie Teuwen | stephanie@teuwen.com

SOURCE Cognac

Related Links

https://www.cognac.fr

