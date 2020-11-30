Cognata is to partner with a leading South Korean LiDAR perception company - Seoul Robotics to help build automotive and smart city solutions using synthetic sensor data

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognata, Ltd., a leading provider of simulation software and training data for ADAS and autonomous vehicles, announced today a partnership with South Korean based LiDAR perception Company - Seoul Robotics - to provide 3D point cloud synthetic data in order to boost Seoul Robotics LiDAR perception software technology.

According to Reportlinker.com the LiDAR Market size is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 1.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 20.7% from 2020 to 2025. Addressing this important market open opportunities to companies such as Seoul Robotics and Cognata to create interesting use-cases such as the suggested below.

The Partnership brings Cognata's industry-leading synthetic datasets into boosting LiDAR perception development and enabling Seoul Robotics to accelerate their efforts on Automotive LiDAR training and Smart Cities LiDAR perception solutions.

"We are excited to partner with Seoul Robotics - a leading LiDAR perception company, and we see a great future in our mutual ability to use synthetic data for advanced LiDAR detection training," said Danny Atsmon, CEO and founder of Cognata. "We are proud to be part of the development of this market by partnering with such an innovative Korean based Startup company."

"Seoul Robotics is happy to collaborate with the leading AV simulation company, Cognata. Using realistic synthetic data will enable Seoul Robotics to create more robust and reliable LiDAR perception solutions in the AV and smart city space by tackling hard edge cases that cannot be tested in the real world," said HanBin Lee ,founder and Captain of Seoul Robotics.

Building this relationship with Seoul Robotics is yet another important milestone in Cognata's rapid and continued expansion across South Korea following the announcement with Hyundai Mobis. With solutions partnerships in place across throughout the region, Cognata delivers its cutting edge technology to the Automotive industry.

About Cognata

Cognata is a leading global supplier of large-scale automotive simulation platform for the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle markets. Working with leading automotive technology companies around the world, Cognata's end to end platform accelerates time to market by delivering simulation solutions for the entire automated driving product lifecycle, from training to testing to deployment.

For more information, visit http://www.cognata.com.

About Seoul Robotics

Seoul Robotics - located in Munich, Detroit, Silicon Valley, and Seoul - is a leading 3D computer vision software company known for their extreme accuracy and wide range of LiDAR hardware compatibility. Seoul Robotics was founded in 2017, and has enabled OEMs, System Integrators, and government agencies around the world to fully utilize 3D LiDAR sensors - for autonomous perception onboard the vehicle and via the infrastructure.

For more information, visit http://seoulrobotics.org.

SOURCE Cognata

