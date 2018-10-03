Cognate BioServices and Terumo BCT Announce Letter of Intent for Collaboration Agreement for Innovation and Development Center of Excellence in Memphis, TN.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognate BioServices, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization ("CDMO") in the global cellular therapies industry, today announced a letter of intent for a collaboration agreement with Terumo BCT, a leading technology provider in the cell therapy market. Under the terms of the agreement, Cognate will incorporate Terumo BCT's existing and future technologies into the company's Innovation labs.

Cognate will also serve as a technology reference center for Terumo BCT's devices (including the Quantum Cell Expansion System among others) allowing customers to access manufacturing guidance and processes and for Cognate to be a technology showcase for closed system manufacturing facilities, processes and equipment. Cognates' facilities would also be a beta site for new technologies and their use in relevant client processes.

"Terumo BCT's reputation for bringing automation to the cell therapy industry for apheresis and cell processing technologies is outstanding and we are excited to be a center of excellence for both our prospective and current clients in the US and abroad. One of our goals as a CDMO is to provide the experience and direction for our clients which help to improve and expedite processes in all phases. We are also pleased to expand on our existing relationship with Terumo BCT to share our innovation team's development and manufacturing feedback from clients on current and new technologies."

-J. Kelly Ganjei, CEO and Chairman, Cognate BioServices

About Cognate BioServices

Cognate BioServices is a fully-integrated contract bioservices organization providing the highest level of scientific and management expertise. Cognate provides full development and cGMP manufacturing services to companies and institutions engaged in the development and manufacture of cell-based products. The combination of highly experienced staff, successful track records and cGMP facilities makes Cognate one of the most qualified contract manufacturers of cell-based products in the world today. Please visit www.cognatebioservices.com for more information.

About Terumo BCT

Terumo BCT, a global leader in blood component, therapeutic apheresis and cellular technologies, is the only company with the unique combination of apheresis collections, manual and automated whole blood processing, and pathogen reduction technologies. We believe in the potential of blood to do even more for patients than it does today. This belief inspires our innovation and strengthens our collaboration with customers.

