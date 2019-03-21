Cognitec's Best-in-class Facial Recognition Solutions Honored by Frost & Sullivan

The unparalleled face identification speed and accuracy of Cognitec's advanced face-matching algorithms have expanded the solutions' application scope across industries

LONDON, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global facial recognition (FR) market, Frost & Sullivan recognises Dresden-headquartered Cognitec Systems GmbH (Cognitec) with the 2019 Global Customer Value Leadership Award. The company has leveraged its market-leading FaceVACS technology to design a broad portfolio of FR products, including FaceVACS-DBScan ID, FaceVACS-DBScan LE, FaceVACS-VideoScan, FaceVACS-Entry, and FaceVACS-PortraitAcquisition. Its accurate, real-time verification of people from images or videos expedites the investigation process and enables the reduction/prevention of fraudulent activities. Cognitec's superior value proposition has earned it diverse clientele in industries such as government, airports, banks, stadiums, and casinos all over the world.

"Cognitec is the only company in the world with a singular focus on building top-notch facial recognition products, including a face recognition camera and eGate panels. Both products ensure images of optimal quality that make real-time face recognition possible even under difficult conditions and without requiring substantial bandwidth resources or hardware components," said Nandini Bhattacharya, industry analyst.

Click here to view the multimedia release: https://best-practices.frost-multimedia-wire.com/cognitec

Cognitec's FaceVACS-Entry eGate panels have been instrumental in introducing face recognition for the automated passport check at airports. The product features a mix of smart hardware that captures images and checks for a live person, with cutting-edge software that facilitates verification of live images against those saved in ID documents, even in databases. FaceVACS-PortraitAcquisition ensures that high-quality images are produced in adherence to the ISO 19794-5 standard for a complete frontal photo, which makes it valuable in passport offices and driver's license or visa agencies for both FR and identity management applications.

Cognitec recently announced the introduction of its upgraded B12 face matching algorithm which ranked on the leaderboard of the latest evaluation by the National Institute of Standards and Technoogy (NIST). All Cognitec products are using this leading matching algorithm.

Cognitec's FaceVACS-VideoScan product also helps determine the age range and gender of the people seen by video cameras. This solution can perform anonymous facial analysis that allows the software to count people, detect movement patterns, and identify frequent visitors and individuals in crowds. Furthermore, a 'smaller footprint' algorithm present in the engine allows customers to build FR applications specifically for mobile devices.

"Cognitec's FaceVACS-VideoScan that performs real-time identity checks against image databases—and simultaneously performs flow, behaviour, and demographic analysis of people in videos—sets the company apart from its peers," noted Nandini Bhattacharya. "The powerful capabilities of its market-leading suite of FR products have led to their worldwide adoption by both governments and enterprises. The products are well positioned to experience greater application growth with continuing technological developments."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognises the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Cognitec Systems GmbH

Cognitec is the only company worldwide that has worked exclusively on face recognition technology since its inception in 2002. The company is proud to maintain a stable, market-leading position within the industry, and to uphold the trust it has gained as a reliable, experienced provider of biometric technologies for enterprise and government customers worldwide. Various independent evaluation tests have proven the premier performance of our FaceVACS® software.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Claudia Toscano

P: 210.477.8417

E: claudia.toscano@frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

http://www.frost.com

