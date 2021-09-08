Cognitive Assessment and Training Market to Grow by $ 8.82 bn during 2021-2025 | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The cost-effectiveness of online cognitive assessments is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as credibility concerns will challenge market growth.

The cognitive assessment and training market report is segmented by end-user (healthcare, education, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). North America will be the leading region with 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany and the UK are the key markets for cognitive assessment and training in Europe.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc

CogniFit Ltd.

Cogstate Ltd.

ImPACT Applications Inc.

Pearson Plc

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

