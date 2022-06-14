Cognitive Assessment and Training Market to Record 32.48% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate| Brain Resource Ltd., CogniFit Ltd., and Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc. as key Vendors | Technavio

Total Pages: 122

122 Companies: 10+ – Including Brain Resource Ltd., Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, CogniFit Ltd., Cogstate Ltd., ImPACT Applications Inc., MedAvante-ProPhase Inc., Pearson Plc, Posit Science Corp., Quest Diagnostics Inc., and Signant Health among others.

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape Segments: End-user (healthcare sector, education sector, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA).

End-user (healthcare sector, education sector, and others) and geography ( , , APAC, , and MEA). Geographies: US, Germany , Canada , UK, and Australia

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Cognitive Assessment and Training Market is expected to increase by USD 13.55 billion from 2019-2024, with an accelerated CAGR of 33.07%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will register the highest growth rate of 33% among the other regions. The US is the key markets for market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Vendor Insights-

The Cognitive Assessment and Training Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Brain Resource Ltd.- WebNeuro is a web-based cognitive assessment that is undertaken through a PC using a keyboard and mouse

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc- The company offers assessments and tests for attention and psychomotor speed, executive functions, memory, and emotion and social cognition.

CogniFit Ltd.- The company offers cognitive tests for Auditory Short-term Memory, Contextual Memory, Divided Attention, Focus, Hand-eye Coordination, Inhibition, and other functions.

Regional Market Outlook

North America will account for 33% of the market's growth. The United States is the most important market in North America. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the projected period, factors such as the presence of a robust infrastructure to implement cognitive assessment and training in advanced economies would aid the expansion of the cognitive assessment and training market in North America.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Driver:

The cost-effectiveness of online cognitive examinations is one of the primary elements driving the cognitive assessment and training business. The availability of low-cost online cognitive examinations will be a major driver of market expansion for cognitive evaluation and training. Cognitive tests are increasingly being used in the recruitment process by multinational corporations. As a result, there is a growing need for online cognitive evaluations, which are less expensive and produce better results than labor-intensive manual approaches.

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Trend:

Another factor driving the growth of the cognitive assessment and training market in the forecast period is the increasing implementation of gamification for cognitive assessment. Gamification successfully incorporates game design aspects into cognitive tests without detracting from their scientific value, improving data quality, training efficacy, and participant engagement. As a result, certain market vendors are including engaging games in cognitive testing and training solutions, resulting in the industry's rapid expansion.

Cognitive Assessment And Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 33.07% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 13.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 32.48 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Canada, UK, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Brain Resource Ltd., Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, CogniFit Ltd., Cogstate Ltd., ImPACT Applications Inc., MedAvante-ProPhase Inc., Pearson Plc, Posit Science Corp., Quest Diagnostics Inc., and Signant Health Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Education Services

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Education - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc

10.4 CogniFit Ltd.

Exhibit 49: CogniFit Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 50: CogniFit Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 51: CogniFit Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Cogstate Ltd.

Exhibit 52: Cogstate Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Cogstate Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 54: Cogstate Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 55: Cogstate Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: Cogstate Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 ImPACT Applications Inc.

Exhibit 57: ImPACT Applications Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 58: ImPACT Applications Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 59: ImPACT Applications Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Pearson Plc

Exhibit 60: Pearson Plc - Overview



Exhibit 61: Pearson Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Pearson Plc -Key news



Exhibit 63: Pearson Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Pearson Plc - Segment focus

10.8 Posit Science Corp.

Exhibit 65: Posit Science Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Posit Science Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 67: Posit Science Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Exhibit 68: Quest Diagnostics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Quest Diagnostics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Quest Diagnostics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 71: Quest Diagnostics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Quest Diagnostics Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Signant Health

Exhibit 73: Signant Health - Overview



Exhibit 74: Signant Health - Product and service



Exhibit 75: Signant Health - Key news



Exhibit 76: Signant Health - Key offerings

10.11 Total Brain Ltd.

Exhibit 77: Total Brain Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Total Brain Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Total Brain Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Total Brain Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 WIRB Copernicus Group

Exhibit 81: WIRB Copernicus Group - Overview



Exhibit 82: WIRB Copernicus Group - Product and service



Exhibit 83: WIRB Copernicus Group - Key news



Exhibit 84: WIRB Copernicus Group - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 86: Research Methodology



Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 88: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations

