Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Worth $ 18.01 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 28.56% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Dec 15, 2020, 09:14 ET
JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising adoption of gamification for cognitive assessment, growing awareness for brain fitness and continuous technological advancements in the healthcare industry are the factors that are primarily driving the market
Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Cognitive Assessment and Training Market by type (Pen- and Paper-Based Assessment, Hosted Assessment, and Biometrics Assessment), by Component (Solution and Services), by Application (Clinical Trials, Brain Training, Classroom Learning, Corporate Learning, Research), and Geography". According to Verified Market Research, the Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market was valued at USD 3.10 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 18.01 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.56% from 2021 to 2027.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=35460
Browse in-depth TOC on "Cognitive Assessment and Training Market"
202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures
Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Overview
The global cognitive assessment and training market is principally driven by the rising adoption of gamification for cognitive assessment. Gamification is a moderately new trend that concentrates on employing game mechanics to non-game settings for engaging audiences and combining a little fun into normal activities besides creating motivational and cognitive benefits. Various sectors such as corporate and education, have taken benefits from the potential of gamification. Growing awareness for brain fitness and continuous technological advancements in the healthcare industry are some other important factors that are propelling the market growth. Moreover, the rise in the aging population and raised healthcare spending is also expected to be another crucial driver for industry growth over the foreseeable future. Furthermore, dementia is one of the primary neurological diseases globally and the capability of these solutions to identify such neurological disorders is further supporting the market growth.
The major players in the market are Cogstate Ltd., Bracket, Neurocog Trials Inc., ERT Clinical, Cambridge Cognition Ltd, Medavante Inc., Cognifit, Quest Diagnostics, Prophase, LLC, Brain Resource Ltd.
Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market On the basis of Type, Component, Application, and Geography.
- Cognitive Assessment and Training Market by Type
- Pen- and Paper-Based Assessment
- Hosted Assessment
- Biometrics Assessment
- Cognitive Assessment and Training Market by Component
- Solutions
- Services
- Cognitive Assessment and Training Market by Application
- Clinical Trials
- Brain Training
- Classroom Learning
- Corporate Learning
- Research
- Cognitive Assessment and Training Market by Geography
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- ROW
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
Browse Related Reports:
Artificial Intelligence in Security Market by Deployment (On-Premise Deployment, Cloud Deployment), by Security Solution (Intrusion Detection/Prevention Systems, Unified Threat Management (UTM), Identity and Access Management (IAM), Data Loss Prevention (DLP)), by Security Type (Cloud Security, Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027
Edge AI Hardware Market by Product Type (Smartphone, Cameras, Robots, Wearable, Smart speakers, Automotive, Smart mirror), by Processors (CPU, GPU, ASIC), by End-Users (Consumer electronics, Smart home, Automotive and transportation, Government, Healthcare, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Construction), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027
Bank Risk Management Software Market by Product Type (On-Premise, Cloud), by Application (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027
Cyber Security Software Market by Deployment Model (Cloud-based, On-premise), by Service Type (Wireless security, Application security, Network security, Endpoint security), by Organization Size (Large Companies, Small and Medium Businesses), by Application, Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027
10 amazing conversational AI platforms changing the course of customer journey
Verified Market Intelligence:
Verified Market Intelligence is a BI enabled Market Research Analytics service with forecasted trends and accurate market insights on over 20,000+ tracked markets helping organizations globally with their market research needs. VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment and Key players for emerging and niche markets.
About Us
Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.
Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.
We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.
Contact Us
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (203)-411-9686
APAC: +91 (902)-863-5784
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
SOURCE Verified Market Research