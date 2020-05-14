Cognitive Assessment and Training Markets to 2025: Breakup by Assessment Type, Component, Application, End-use Sector and Region

DUBLIN, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cognitive Assessment and Training Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cognitive assessment and training market is currently witnessing robust growth. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 20% during 2020-2025.



The market is primarily being driven by the growing geriatric population and increasing awareness regarding the importance of maintaining brain fitness. The rising prevalence of dementia among the elderly is facilitating the adoption of cognitive assessment and training solutions as they enable easy and effective diagnosis and treatment of the disorder.



Increasing utilization of the solutions to detect learning difficulties and disabilities, such as dyslexia and dyscalculia in children, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Additionally, various technological advancements in the healthcare industry and the rising adoption of mobile-based IT systems are also providing a boost to the market growth. For instance, computerized cognitive assessments provide automated scoring, which aids in enhancing the detection accuracy and minimizing the chances of human error.



Other factors, including rising healthcare expenditure and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being CRF Bracket, Brain Resource Ltd., Cambridge Cognition Ltd, Cognifit, Cogstate Ltd., ERT Clinical, ImPACT Applications Inc., MedAvante-ProPhase Inc., Pearson Education, Prophase LLC, Quest Diagnostics Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global cognitive assessment and training market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the assessment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user sector?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global cognitive assessment and training market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Assessment Type

6.1 Pen- and Paper-Based Assessment

6.2 Hosted Assessment

6.3 Biometrics Assessment



7 Market Breakup by Component

7.1 Solutions

7.2 Services



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Clinical Trials

8.2 Classroom Learning

8.3 Corporate Learning

8.4 Brain Training

8.5 Research

8.6 Others



9 Market Breakup by End-use Sector

9.1 Education

9.2 Healthcare

9.3 Corporate

9.4 Sports

9.5 Defense

9.6 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Asia-Pacific

10.3 Europe

10.4 Latin America

10.5 Middle East and Africa



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players



CRF Bracket

Brain Resource Ltd.

Cambridge Cognition Ltd.

Cognifit

Cogstate Ltd.

ERT Clinical

ImPACT Applications Inc.

MedAvante-ProPhase Inc.

Pearson Education

Prophase LLC

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4yqpju

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

