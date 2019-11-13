Cognitive Collaboration Market Worth $1,660 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Cognitive Collaboration Market by Component, Application Area, Deployment Mode, Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Cognitive Collaboration Market size is expected to grow from USD 983 million in 2019 to USD 1,660 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.0% during the forecast period.

Easy integration with the already existing environment and increasing need for mobility and collaboration are the major factors driving the growth of the Cognitive Collaboration Market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cognitive Collaboration Market"

108 – Tables

29 – Figures

149 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=245084124

The Education segment is estimated to dominate the Cognitive Collaboration Market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The educational institutions are witnessing the need to facilitate communication and collaboration among students, researchers, teachers, professors, and others to make learning easy from any remote area. New collaboration tools are transforming the way the education sector delivers training, manages a budget, and deliver tuitions. Enterprise collaboration solutions are expected to witness an increase in demand from the education sector, owing to the industry's growing need for streamlined business processes. Enterprise collaboration solutions offer various benefits, such as improved teamwork, individual productivity, and accelerated decision-making.

Higher institutes and universities are investing in automated solutions to optimize workflow and enhance customer and employee engagement. The growing need to deliver operational efficiency, quality service, and optimized business processes is expected to drive the Cognitive Collaboration Market for the education industry vertical during the forecast period.

The IT and Telecom segment is expected to hold a larger market size, during the forecast period

IT and telecom companies use cognitive collaboration solutions integrated with conversational AI to connect with their clients through voice commands. Additionally, the majority of the IT and telecom organizations are widely adopting BYOD. With the increasing number of employees bringing their own devices such as smartphones and tablets to the office for their work, there is a rise in investments in solutions and systems to secure, manage, and support such devices. Hence, the high adoption of BYOD is expected to contribute to the growth of the Cognitive Collaboration Market in this sector. The IT and telecom vertical is also expected to witness the high adoption of cognitive collaboration solutions with the increased usage of voice over internet protocol (VoIP) among enterprises. Moreover, the significant adoption of video conferencing among end-customers of telecommunication companies is expected to fuel the adoption of collaboration solutions in the upcoming years.

The energy and utilities vertical is expected to grow at a rapid pace, during the forecast period

The energy and utilities sector has integrated itself with modern and advanced software application-based technologies. With an increase in the adoption of cloud and virtualization, this vertical has shown traction in terms of cognitive collaboration solution adoption. In the energy and utilities sector, a large volume of data is generated from its various business processes. Cognitive collaboration solutions secure these data and help organizations, contractors, and various government departments come together and communicate on a single platform. Cognitive collaboration solutions turn disconnected departments into a well-connected team that contributes to the nation's growth, overcome the challenge of the communication gap, and enables real-time sharing of information.

Speak to Our Expert Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=245084124

North America to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The North American region is expected to hold the largest market size in the global Cognitive Collaboration Market during the forecast period. The adoption of AI-powered services is expected to grow in the region, owing to the growing demand to analyze large volumes of data to enhance the overall productivity, consumer experience and improve the decision-making process. Moreover, technological advancements, coupled with an increasing need for intelligent business processes and rising adoption of digital technologies across the region, are fueling the growth of the Cognitive Collaboration Market. Also, various industries, including retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and BFSI, are looking for solutions that can be easily integrated with their existing apps and do not require huge investments, which would also help them maintain their consumer base. Therefore, to meet these demands, many companies in the region are focusing on delivering AI-powered services to help their customers in building intelligent applications.

The primary vendors for Cognitive Collaboration Market include Cisco (US), Microsoft (US), Slack Technologies (US), Softweb Solutions (US), CognitiveScale (US), LOOP AI Labs (US), Intec Systems Limited (UK), Bluescape (US), Collaboration.Ai (US), Resemble Systems (UAE), Chanty (Switzerland), Ku Zoom.ai (Canada), iotum (Canada), and Konolabs (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Analytics Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Enterprise Collaboration Market by Component (Solutions (Enterprise Video, Enterprise Social Network, Project Management and Analytics, Unified Messaging), Services), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/enterprise-collaboration-market-130299553.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/cognitive-collaboration-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/cognitive-collaboration.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets