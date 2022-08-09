Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market Size to Grow by USD 632.24 million, BAE Systems Plc and Elbit Systems Ltd. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market: Regional Analysis

Europe is the largest contributor to the growth of the cognitive electronic warfare systems market. This region will account for 49% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the region is attributed to factors such as the presence of technologically advanced countries in the region due to the major players and intense competition among them. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The UK is the key country for the cognitive electronic warfare systems market in Europe.

Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market: Major Growth Driver

The cognitive electronic warfare system market growth is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for AI-enabled warfare systems to combat dynamic threats. An adaptive electronic warfare system is unable to combat new or unknown threat environments. However, a cognitive electronic warfare system reduces potential hazards by using ML techniques to categorize and assess electromagnetic spectrum signals that are emitted by unknown threats. Countries such as China, the US, and Russia are investing significantly in technologically advanced cognitive electronic warfare systems. Such factors will contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market: Key Vendors

BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Textron Inc., Thales Group, and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc, among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

BAE Systems Plc - The company offers cognitive electronic warfare systems, which are designed and built for use on one or more air, ground, sea, or space platforms to execute military or intelligence missions.

The company offers cognitive electronic warfare systems, which are designed and built for use on one or more air, ground, sea, or space platforms to execute military or intelligence missions. Elbit Systems Ltd. - The company offers cognitive electronic warfare systems such as Electro optics Systems, which are designed for space, airborne, ground, and maritime applications, providing customers an advantage in facing the evolving challenges on the battlefield and on the home front.

The company offers cognitive electronic warfare systems such as Electro optics Systems, which are designed for space, airborne, ground, and maritime applications, providing customers an advantage in facing the evolving challenges on the battlefield and on the home front. General Dynamics Corp. - The company offers cognitive electronic warfare systems, which provide users with the capability to quickly detect, locate and identify a wide range of signals in the electromagnetic spectrum to quickly deliver the right information at the right time.

The company offers cognitive electronic warfare systems, which provide users with the capability to quickly detect, locate and identify a wide range of signals in the electromagnetic spectrum to quickly deliver the right information at the right time. Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - The company offers cognitive electronic warfare systems such as Multi INT Systems, IMINT Solutions, and Geospatial Intelligence.

The company offers cognitive electronic warfare systems such as Multi INT Systems, IMINT Solutions, and Geospatial Intelligence. L3Harris Technologies Inc. - The company offers cognitive electronic warfare systems such as Viper Shield ALQ 254 V 1 All Digital Electronic Warfare Suite.

Reasons to Buy Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market Report

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cognitive electronic warfare system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cognitive electronic warfare system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cognitive electronic warfare system market across Europe , North America , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cognitive electronic warfare system market vendors

Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 632.24 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 13.59 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 49% Key consumer countries US, Israel, China, India, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Textron Inc., Thales Group, and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrial Market Research Reports

