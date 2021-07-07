Cognitive Explainable Artificial Intelligence (AI) breakthroughs in Machine Learning (ML) for US Air Force: 3D Image Recognition using few training samples on CPU (without GPU)

ZAC is the first to demonstrate the novel and superior algorithms Cognition-based Explainable-AI (XAI), where various attributes and details of 3D (three dimensional) objects are recognized from any view or angle. "You cannot do this task with the other algorithms, such as Deep Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) or ResNets, even with an extremely large number of training samples, on GPU servers. That's basically hitting the limitations of CNNs or Neural Nets, which all other companies are using now," said Dr. Bijan Tadayon, CEO of ZAC.

Some applications are: autonomous vehicles, e-commerce, ad network, medical, satellite/ aerial imaging, and smart homes/ appliances.

ZAC owns a very strong IP portfolio with over 450 inventions, including 11 issued US patents.

ZAC has an impressive team of scientists and developers. The development is headed by Saied Tadayon, a scientist and veteran software developer, who got his PhD from Cornell at age 23.

ZAC world-renowned advisors include Prof. David Lee (Nobel Laureate, Physics), Prof. Mory Gharib (former Vice Provost of Research, Caltech), late Prof. Robert Buhrman (former Sr. Vice Provost of Research, Cornell), Prof. Mo Jamshidi (UTSA, Founding Dir. of NASA Center for Autonomous Control, and US Army Science Board member), and Prof. Gholam Peyman, MD (Inventor of LASIK, and National Medal of Technology and Innovation, awarded at the White House). The late Prof. Lotfi Zadeh of UC Berkeley ("Father of Fuzzy Logic", co-inventor of Z-Transform, and AI Hall-of-Fame inductee) is also one of ZAC inventors.

SOURCE Z Advanced Computing, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.zadvancedcomputing.com

