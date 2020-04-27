CognitiveScale's Cortex Certifai Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CognitiveScale, the Trusted AI Company, today announced the availability of Cortex Certifai (Certifai) in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. CognitiveScale customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Adopters of AI and ML (machine learning) are projected to grow immensly, according to industry analysts. But to fully embrace an AI system, organizations must be able to trust and defend their decisions. CognitiveScale addresses this critical need for trust in AI. Its AI/ML model vulnerability detection and risk management product, Certifai, provides six key dimensions of model explainability: fairness, reliability, privacy, inclusiveness, transparency, and accountability. These are closely aligned with Microsoft's key principles for responsible AI. Certifai also produces a Trust Index, which combines accuracy, fairness, explainability, robustness, and compliance metrics into a single scoring framework.

The Certifai solution adds confidence in predictions and automated decisions and provides transparency via explainability of the AI models and their outcomes without the need to understand the model and related datasets. It eliminates many of the major barriers to data risks and AI/ML adoption and use, and it supports fast, reliable end-to-end application development. By offering Certifai on Azure, customers get cloud-based economy and flexibility, along with the ability to connect seamlessly with existing Azure data and ML processes and toolchains.

"CognitiveScale is focused on delivering trusted AI so that the technological and practical outcomes it creates are maximized for customer and societal benefit," said Matt Sanchez, Founder & CTO of CognitiveScale. "We're fortunate to be able to take advantage of the Microsoft Azure Marketplace as a vehicle for greater awareness and availability of Certifai, providing Azure customers with the ability to validate how their AI models work, and helping them to implement trusted and transparent AI solutions."

"Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome CognitiveScale and Cortex Certifai to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more about Cortex Certifai at its page in the Azure Marketplace.

About CognitiveScale

CognitiveScale is an enterprise AI software company with solutions that help customers win with intelligent, transparent, and trusted digital systems.

Our Cortex software and industry AI accelerators enable businesses to rapidly build, operate, and evolve intelligent and trusted AI systems on any cloud. The company's award-winning software is being used by global leaders in banking, insurance, healthcare, and digital commerce to increase user engagement, improve employee expertise and productivity, and protect brand and digital infrastructure from AI business risks.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, CognitiveScale has offices in New York, London, and Hyderabad, India, and is funded by Norwest Venture Partners, Intel Capital, IBM Watson, M12 (Microsoft) Ventures, Anthem, and USAA.

