Cognitus and Kymanox Announce SAP Strategic Partnership

MIAMI, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognitus Consulting, LLC (Cognitus) and Kymanox Corporation (Kymanox) have approved a strategic partnership to streamline FDA compliant SAP S/4 HANA solutions for Life Sciences organizations. The joint offering is being branded as "Gallop for Life Sciences – Powered by Kymanox" and will be visible in the SAP ecosystem. Cognitus is primarily responsible for SAP S/4HANA expertise, Integration, and Analytics while Kymanox is primarily responsible for Quality, Validation, and Compliance.

Stephen M. Perry, CEO and Founder of Kymanox states, "we are very excited about what this partnership with Cognitus represents to our mutual family of clients and partners. Our industry requires support from competent teams that can lead the migration to compliant and intelligent enterprise environments and ultimately ensure patient safety along the journey."

This partnership leverages a best of breed combination. The feedback from stakeholders is that traditional integrators simply do not practically understand the complexities of working in a highly regulated environment. The Kymanox team lives in those environments every day whether helping with an FDA Warning Letter remediation or working to secure a company's first product approval and Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI).

Nitin Khanna, Senior Vice President and Partner at Cognitus states, "Cognitus is a leader in S/4HANA transformations also SAP Pinnacle Award finalist this year. Together with Kymanox, we will give the SAP Life Sciences community what it needs most, which is real subject matter expertise from a highly qualified team with practical understanding of the complexities our clients are facing."

Cognitus is an SAP Gold partner that Sells, Services, builds apps in SAP eco-system and maintains SAP solutions. Cognitus provides SAP implementation services and software licenses through its global network of offices across North America, Asia, LATAM, and Europe. Cognitus is a leader in S/4HANA Movement with its Gallop portfolio focusing on S/4HANA assessments, Factory delivered migrations from legacy systems, and guided outcomes for specific business process improvements.

Kymanox is a premier one-stop solutions provider supporting commercialization of vital medicines and treatments for people to live better, love longer, and GET MORE DONE. Leveraging our corporate DNA of Ideal Knowledge Transfer™, our talented team partners with global clients to facilitate development and delivery of products with optimized safety, quality, efficacy, accessibility, and efficiency. As a true life science solutions partner, we operate in the Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Device, and Combination Product industries. We differentiate ourselves by offering a broad range of professional services with turnkey project delivery. We serve clients globally from our headquarters in Durham (RTP), North Carolina and operate branch offices across the US including the areas of Boston, Chicago, and New Jersey.

