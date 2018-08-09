Cognizant Arizona Expansion to Add 500 New Technology Jobs

TEANECK, N.J., Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced the opening of its newest U.S. regional technology and service delivery center in Mesa, Ariz. The center will house over 500 new employees, increasing Cognizant's statewide workforce to nearly 3,000 employees at facilities in Phoenix, Chandler and Mesa as it addresses strong demand for specialized digital technology and business process services.

Opening ceremonies for the new 50,000 sq. ft. Cognizant facility featured speakers including Governor Doug Ducey; Arizona Commerce Authority President and Chief Executive Officer Sandra Watson; and DK Sinha, President, Global Client Service, Cognizant. Cognizant clients, political dignitaries and other special guests were also in attendance for a ribbon-cutting, presentations and tours highlighting the company's innovative technologies and services offered to enterprise clients in major industries from banking to technology, healthcare and others.

Cognizant supports a number of clients in Phoenix and surrounding Maricopa County. The company's $4.5 million capital investment this year in the new Mesa facility is part of an aggressive Arizona expansion. Statewide hiring over the past 18 months has totaled more than 500 employees in addition to the new positions being created in Mesa.

The new Mesa jobs will be for full-time, highly-skilled technology and business professionals who provide business process services as well as software application development and maintenance.

Cognizant also announced a new partnership with Maricopa Corporate College to provide technical training for in-demand digital economy jobs like the ones at Cognizant. Training will be provided at no cost to those selected to participate. Courses held at Maricopa Corporate College starting this fall will focus on Application Support and Infrastructure Services. Individuals who complete the training program will have an opportunity to interview for job openings within Cognizant.

"Cognizant's increased investment in Arizona is the latest in a series of positive announcements about the strength of our state's economy," said Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. "Our business environment is unparalleled, and we continue to see the benefits this brings -- more jobs and opportunities for our citizens, and record revenue for us to invest in Arizona's most important priorities, including our public school system."

"Arizona is an attractive place to do business, with its strong infrastructure, emphasis on innovation, rich pool of talent, and overall quality of life," said Karen McLoughlin, Chief Financial Officer, Cognizant. "We're pleased to be expanding again in Arizona, home to many of our large clients, and launching our new technology skills training initiative with Maricopa Corporate College. As one of the world's largest technology employers, we care deeply about workforce readiness to compete in the digital age – and ensuring that those who are interested in pursuing technology careers have access to necessary training. We are grateful for the leadership of Governor Ducey and his team. We hope this initiative will expand the number of qualified technology workers in the region, as well as provide new career opportunities for area residents."

Cognizant's investments in the U.S. workforce: https://www.cognizant.com/careers/us-education-skills-training-programs

For questions regarding qualifications and enrollment in the training program at Maricopa Corporate College, please contact Dana Macke-Redford at dana.redford@maricopacorporate.com, or visit: https://info.maricopacorporate.com/cognizant

About Cognizant



Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 195 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant

