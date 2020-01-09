Cognizant Named a Leader in SAP Services by Independent Research Firm

TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) announced it has been named a leader among SAP service providers for midsize enterprises in a new report by Forrester Research. The Forrester Wave™: SAP Services Providers for Midsize Enterprises, Q4 2019 report evaluated 12 service providers on 22 criteria based on their current offerings, strategy and market presence.

Cognizant received the highest possible scores in 17 criteria, including implementation services, ongoing support services, S/4HANA capabilities, innovation roadmap, commercial model, partner ecosystem, number of SAP clients, geographic breadth of services and revenue from SAP services. In its vendor profile, the report states:

Cognizant is the largest provider included in the evaluation, with more than 10,000 SAP practitioners among its 280,000 employees. In addition, Cognizant offers the broadest coverage of next-gen SAP apps among the providers, with particular strength in C/4HANA and S/4HANA.

Through acquisitions, Cognizant has bolstered its business consulting and design capabilities and invested in SAP-specific implementation capabilities through proprietary methodologies like Agile-based Cognivate, based on SAP Activate.

Reference customers noted Cognizant's deep technical expertise in newer SAP offerings, as well as a willingness to share risk and handle complex integrations.

"As the SAP portfolio continues to shift to cloud and expand to link experiences and operations, service partners that can help enterprises reimagine their businesses and provide accelerators and automation to speed delivery will lead the pack. Providers that balance agility, flexibility, and business expertise with deep SAP technical know-how in next-gen offerings will position themselves to successfully deliver transformation to their customers," wrote Amanda LeClair, report author and Analyst, Forrester.

"Consumer expectations are shifting and mid-size enterprises must improve operations, minimize complexity and unlock insights through data in order to keep pace," said Greg Hyttenrauch, President, Cognizant Digital Systems & Technology. "Through our wide breadth of digital services and investment in SAP-specific capabilities, we are committed to helping our clients meet business transformation goals and achieve faster results while reducing costs and enhancing profits."

With thousands of certified SAP consultants trained in niche technologies and industry-specific solutions, Cognizant works with organizations to simplify and streamline their processes in order to enhance customer experience and improve operational efficiencies. Recently, for a global bio-therapeutics leader, Cognizant enabled business transformation by creating standardized and simplified global business practices, using SAP S/4HANA and a Cognizant proprietary pharmaceutical solution called "LifeCare." This transformation was designed to fulfill the company's commitment to delivering better patient outcomes by enabling an efficient, sustainable, and scalable business model, while supporting future growth targets.

