Cognizant Named a Top Employer 2019 in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America

The research cited Cognizant's strong performance in talent strategy in Europe, Singapore and Brazil. Europe, including the new entrants, was also rated highly in the categories of workforce planning and on-boarding. In leadership development, and compensation and benefits, Australia and Singapore were top performers. Both also scored highly for workforce planning.

"We are very pleased to be recognized again by Top Employers Institute, and to see more of our offices around the world joining the list. Our employees across Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America are all helping to drive significant growth for the company and achieved outstanding scores," said Santosh Thomas, President, Global Growth Markets, Cognizant. "The company has just celebrated its 25th anniversary, and we would not have reached this milestone without the dedication of our associates. We will continue to focus on providing the type of workplace culture and development opportunities that enable our associates to do their best work, and build successful careers with Cognizant."

"We believe that Cognizant demonstrates exceptional employee conditions and encourages the development of these practices by putting their people first," said David Plink, Chief Executive Officer, Top Employers Institute. "Organizations like Cognizant, who have been certified in various regions, are a shining example of policy alignment and dedication to enriching the world of work on a global scale."

About Top Employers Institute

The Top Employers Institute globally certifies excellence in the conditions that employers create for their people. Optimal employee conditions ensure that people develop themselves personally and professionally. This, in turn, enables companies to grow and to develop, always. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company, previously known as the CRF Institute, has recognized Top Employers around the world since 1991. Recognition as a Top Employer enables companies to stand out as employers of choice. This is beneficial for all stakeholders, and in particular their current and prospective employees. Being certified provides companies with the opportunity to celebrate their achievements and to reinforce the role of the HR environment in the business.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 195 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us on Twitter: Cognizant.

