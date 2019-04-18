Cognizant Named Top Healthcare Service Provider in New HFS Report

The report evaluated 20 companies and examines the roles and industry-specific capabilities of service providers working with healthcare payers and providers across the globe. HFS considered service execution, customer service, applied innovation and vision among the criteria in determining the rankings. Cognizant was noted for its strengths in artificial intelligence (AI), cloud technologies, robotic process automation (RPA) and smart analytics, which enable payers and providers to optimize operations and enable new streams of revenue. In compiling the report, the research firm cited positive client feedback as an additional key factor that placed Cognizant at the top of the list.

"Cognizant's strategy of simplifying the business of healthcare by digitizing the front, middle and back office processes is aligned with HFS' OneOffice framework for the industry," said Saurabh Gupta, Chief Strategy Officer, HFS. "Feedback from healthcare clients, surveys and case studies critiquing provider performance and capabilities demonstrated that Cognizant is leading the competition in responding to the voice of the customer."

"Healthcare is an industry that is facing constant change and the close relationships we have with our clients is enabling efficient and cost-friendly digital platforms that support both our clients' businesses and the experiences of members, patients and providers," said Kaushik Bhaumik, Executive Vice President and Global Leader of Healthcare at Cognizant. "Our focus is on leveraging our deep healthcare expertise to provide innovative digital solutions that change the way care is delivered, improve outcomes and lower overall healthcare costs."

