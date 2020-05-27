Cognizant Recognized as a Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide

TEANECK, N.J., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) has been named a Leader by Gartner in its 2020 "Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide" report, based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Cognizant's Magic Quadrant positioning in this report has improved on both axes compared to the previous year. Public Cloud is an area of strategic importance for Cognizant and one where it is investing at scale to support the needs of clients.

In the report, Gartner evaluates 20 public cloud infrastructure professional and managed services providers. According to the report, leaders are defined as having a "track record of successful delivery of high-quality professional and managed services that thoughtfully exploit the capabilities of the cloud platform. They are well-positioned to continue delivering leading-edge services in the future."

"Cognizant has tremendous momentum in cloud as clients modernize infrastructures and applications to accelerate innovation, become more agile in the face of business uncertainty, and generally reinvent their businesses for the new normal," said Greg Hyttenrauch, President, Cognizant Digital Systems and Technology. "We're proud to have improved our position on both axes and been named a Leader in this global Magic Quadrant. We believe this validates the priority we've placed on accelerating and executing on our cloud strategy."

Read a complimentary copy of the full report, Gartner's May 2020 Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide, here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

