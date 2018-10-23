Cognizant Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

TEANECK, N.J., Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (Nasdaq: CTSH), one of the world's leading professional services companies, today announced its third quarter 2018 financial results.

Highlights - Third Quarter 2018¹

Quarterly revenue rose to $4.08 billion , up 8.3% from the year-ago quarter.

, up 8.3% from the year-ago quarter. Quarterly GAAP diluted EPS was $0.82 , compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter.

, compared to in the year-ago quarter. Quarterly non-GAAP diluted EPS2 was $1.19 , compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2018 rose to $4.08 billion, up 8.3% from $3.77 billion in the third quarter of 2017. GAAP operating margin was 18.3% and non-GAAP operating margin2 was 21.1% for the third quarter of 2018. Net income was $477 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, compared to $495 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2017. The decrease in net income was primarily due to higher net non-operating foreign exchange losses in 2018 driven by the depreciation of the Indian rupee versus the prior year period. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.19, compared to $0.98 in the third quarter of 2017.

"Cognizant delivered strong third-quarter results in three of our four business segments," said Francisco D'Souza, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board. "We made continued progress in our shift to digital by building new capabilities and helping our clients excel with digital services and solutions. We're speeding clients along their journey to create more engaging customer experiences, automate their processes, and modernize their technology foundations, a three-layer transformation we call digital at scale. Our performance this year demonstrates our ability to both invest for growth and achieve our financial targets."

1On January 1, 2018, we adopted ASC Topic 606, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers," or the New Revenue Standard, using the modified retrospective method. Results for reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2018 are presented under the New Revenue Standard, while prior period amounts are not adjusted and continue to be reported in accordance with our historic accounting. For the three months ended September 30, 2018, adoption of the New Revenue Standard had a positive impact on revenue of $33 million, income from operations of $37 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.05 per share.

2Non-GAAP diluted EPS and non-GAAP operating margin exclude stock-based compensation costs, acquisition-related charges, realignment charges and, in the case of non-GAAP diluted EPS, the effect of an income tax benefit recognized upon the finalization of our calculation of the one-time net income tax expense related to the enactment of the Tax Reform Act, net non-operating foreign currency exchange gains or losses and the tax effect of the above adjustments, as applicable. Reconciliations of non-GAAP diluted EPS and non-GAAP operating margin to the corresponding GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2018 Outlook

The Company is providing the following guidance:

Fourth quarter 2018 revenue expected to be in the range of $4.09 billion to $4.13 billion .

to . Fourth quarter 2018 non-GAAP diluted EPS 3 expected to be at least $1.05 .

expected to be at least . Full year 2018 revenue expected to be in the range of $16.09 billion to $16.13 billion .

to . Full year 2018 non-GAAP diluted EPS expected to be at least $4.50 .

"We delivered solid performance in the third quarter as we continued to focus on sustainable revenue growth while increasing margins," said Karen McLoughlin, Chief Financial Officer. "The strength of our balance sheet allows the company to maintain financial flexibility while driving a substantial return of capital to shareholders."

Return of Capital Program - Dividend

The Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on Cognizant Class A common stock for shareholders of record at the close of business on November 20, 2018. This dividend will be payable on November 30, 2018.

3 A full reconciliation of non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance to GAAP diluted EPS guidance on a forward-looking basis cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts, as we are unable to provide reconciling information with respect to acquisition-related charges, realignment charges and net non-operating foreign currency exchange gains or losses, and the tax effects of these adjustments, all of which are adjustments to non-GAAP diluted EPS. The reconciling information for non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance to GAAP EPS guidance that is available without unreasonable efforts is included at the end of this release.

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018(a) 2017(a) 2018(a) 2017(a) Revenues $ 4,078 $ 3,766 $ 11,996 $ 10,982 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense shown separately below) 2,480 2,337 7,298 6,792 Selling, general and administrative expenses 734 674 2,250 2,069 Depreciation and amortization expense 119 107 340 297 Income from operations 745 648 2,108 1,824 Other income (expense), net: Interest income 47 34 128 97 Interest expense (6) (6) (19) (18) Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net (122) (16) (233) 41 Other, net (2) (2) (2) (2) Total other income (expense), net (83) 10 (126) 118 Income before provision for income taxes 662 658 1,982 1,942 Provision for income taxes (185) (164) (530) (421) Income from equity method investments — 1 1 1 Net income $ 477 $ 495 $ 1,453 $ 1,522 Basic earnings per share $ 0.82 $ 0.84 $ 2.49 $ 2.56 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.82 $ 0.84 $ 2.48 $ 2.55 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - Basic 579 590 584 594 Dilutive effect of shares issuable under stock-based compensation plans 1 2 1 2 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - Diluted 580 592 585 596 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.15 $ 0.60 $ 0.30

Notes: (a) On January 1, 2018, we adopted ASC Topic 606, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers," or the New Revenue Standard, using the modified retrospective method. Results for reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2018 are presented under the New Revenue Standard, while prior period amounts are not adjusted and continue to be reported in accordance with our historic accounting policies. For the three months ended September 30, 2018, adoption of the New Revenue Standard had a positive impact on revenue of $33 million, income from operations of $37 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.05 per share. For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, adoption of the New Revenue Standard had a positive impact on revenue of $85 million, income from operations of $104 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.14 per share.

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited) (in millions, except par values) September 30,

2018(a) December 31,

2017(a) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,339 $ 1,925 Short-term investments 3,424 3,131 Trade accounts receivable, net 3,187 2,865 Unbilled accounts receivable — 357 Other current assets 777 833 Total current assets 8,727 9,111 Property and equipment, net 1,362 1,324 Goodwill 3,037 2,704 Intangible assets, net 1,021 981 Deferred income tax assets, net 391 418 Long-term investments 93 235 Other noncurrent assets 643 448 Total assets $ 15,274 $ 15,221 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 223 $ 210 Deferred revenue 244 383 Short-term debt 100 175 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,126 2,071 Total current liabilities 2,693 2,839 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 72 104 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 157 146 Long-term debt 624 698 Long-term income taxes payable 490 584 Other noncurrent liabilities 260 181 Total liabilities 4,296 4,552 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.10 par value, 15.0 shares authorized, none issued — — Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000 shares authorized, 580 and 588 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 119 49 Retained earnings 11,041 10,544 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (188) 70 Total stockholders' equity 10,978 10,669 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,274 $ 15,221

Notes: (a) On January 1, 2018, we adopted the New Revenue Standard using the modified retrospective method. Upon adoption, we reclassified (i) balances representing receivables, as defined by the New Revenue Standard, from Unbilled accounts receivable to Trade accounts receivable, net and (ii) balances representing contract assets, as defined by the New Revenue Standard, from Unbilled accounts receivable to Other current assets. Balances as of September 30, 2018 are presented under the New Revenue Standard, while prior period balances are not adjusted and continue to be reported in accordance with our historic accounting policies.

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Guidance 2018(a) 2017(a) 2018(a) 2017(a) Q4 2018 Full Year 2018 GAAP income from operations $ 745 $ 648 $ 2,108 $ 1,824 Add: Stock-based compensation expense (b) 69 52 199 161 Add: Acquisition-related charges (c) 37 35 119 104 Add: Realignment charges (d) 11 19 12 69 Add: Initial funding of Cognizant U.S. Foundation (e) — — 100 — Non-GAAP income from operations $ 862 $ 754 $ 2,538 $ 2,158 GAAP operating margin 18.3 % 17.2 % 17.6 % 16.6 % Effect of stock-based compensation expense 1.7 1.4 1.7 1.5 1.6% - 1.8% Effect of acquisition-related charges 0.9 0.9 1.0 1.0 (c) Effect of realignment charges 0.2 0.5 0.1 0.6 (d) Effect of initial funding of Cognizant U.S. Foundation — — 0.8 — 0.6% Non-GAAP operating margin 21.1 % 20.0 % 21.2 % 19.7 % approximately

21.0% GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.82 $ 0.84 $ 2.48 $ 2.55 Effect of above operating adjustments, pre-tax 0.20 0.18 0.74 0.56 (b), (c), (d), (e) (b), (c), (d). (e) Effect of non-operating foreign currency exchange (gains) losses, pre-tax (f) 0.21 0.02 0.39 (0.06) (f) (f) Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments to pre-tax income (g) (0.03) (0.06) (0.16) (0.21) (b), (c), (d), (e) (b), (c), (d), (e) Effect of recognition of income tax benefit related to an uncertain tax position (h) — — — (0.09) — — Effect of adjustment to the one-time income tax expense related to the Tax Reform Act (i) (0.01) — (0.01) — — (0.01) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.19 $ 0.98 $ 3.44 $ 2.75 at least $1.05 at least $4.50

Notes: (a) On January 1, 2018, we adopted the New Revenue Standard using the modified retrospective method. Results for reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2018 are presented under the New Revenue Standard, while prior period amounts are not adjusted and continue to be reported in accordance with our historic accounting policies. (b) Stock-based compensation expense reported in:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Cost of revenues $ 15 $ 13 $ 46 $ 41 Selling, general and administrative expenses 54 39 153 120

Our guidance anticipates pre-tax stock-based compensation to be in the range of $0.11 to $0.12 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $0.45 to $0.47 per diluted share for the full year 2018. The tax effect of stock-based compensation is expected to be in the range of $0.03 to $0.04 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $0.12 to $0.13 per diluted share for the full year 2018. (c) Acquisition-related charges include, amortization of purchased intangible assets included in the depreciation and amortization expense line on our consolidated statements of operations, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, charges for impairment of acquired intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, as applicable. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions. (d) Realignment charges include severance costs, lease termination costs, and advisory fees related to non-routine shareholder matters and to the development of our realignment and return of capital programs, as applicable. We may incur additional realignment charges for the remainder of 2018 and in 2019. Our realignment initiatives are intended to further improve our cost structure primarily by optimizing our resource pyramid. The total costs related to the realignment are reported in "Selling, general and administrative expenses" in our consolidated statements of operations. We cannot provide realignment charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as the amount and timing of such charges are uncertain. (e) During the nine months ended September 30, 2018, we provided $100 million of initial funding to Cognizant U.S. Foundation, which is focused on science, technology, engineering and math (or collectively, STEM) in the United States. This funding is not expected to recur at this magnitude in the foreseeable future and its impact on full year diluted earnings per share (pre-tax and net of tax) is not expected to change. (f) Non-operating foreign currency exchange gains or losses, inclusive of gains and losses on related foreign exchange forward contracts not designated as hedging instruments for accounting purposes, are reported in "Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net" in our consolidated statements of operations. Non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses are subject to high variability and low visibility and therefore cannot be provided on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts. (g) Presented below are the tax impacts of each of our non-GAAP adjustments to pre-tax income:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Non-GAAP income tax benefit (expense) related to: Stock-based compensation expense $ 15 $ 19 $ 53 $ 60 Acquisition-related charges 8 11 28 35 Realignment charges 3 6 3 24 Foreign currency exchange gains and losses (6) (1) (15) 4 Initial funding of Cognizant U.S. Foundation — — 28 —

The effective tax rate related to each of our non-GAAP adjustments varies depending on the jurisdictions in which such income and expenses are generated and the statutory rates applicable in those jurisdictions. (h) During the nine months ended September 30, 2017, we recognized an income tax benefit previously unrecognized in our consolidated financial statements related to a specific uncertain tax position of $55 million. The recognition of the benefit was based on management's reassessment regarding whether this unrecognized tax benefit met the more-likely-than-not threshold in light of the lapse in the statute of limitations as to a portion of such benefit. (i) During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, we finalized our calculation of the one-time net income tax expense related to the enactment of the Tax Reform Act and recognized a $5 million income tax benefit, which reduced our provision for income taxes. This income tax benefit and its impact on full year diluted earnings per share is not expected to change. The above tables serve to reconcile the Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures. Please refer to the "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of our press release for further information on the use of these Non-GAAP measures.

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION Schedule of Supplemental Information (Unaudited) (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, 2018(a) % Change $ % of total Year over

Year Revenues by Segment: Financial Services $ 1,464 35.9 % 2.6 % Healthcare 1,189 29.2 % 9.6 % Products and Resources 863 21.2 % 11.5 % Communications, Media and Technology 562 13.8 % 17.1 % Total Revenues $ 4,078 8.3 % Revenues by Geography: North America $ 3,107 76.2 % 7.5 % United Kingdom 325 8.0 % 8.0 % Rest of Europe 398 9.8 % 21.7 % Europe - Total 723 17.7 % 15.1 % Rest of World 248 6.1 % 0.4 % Total Revenues $ 4,078 8.3 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018(a) % Change $ % of total Year over

Year Revenues by Segment: Financial Services $ 4,394 36.6 % 4.4 % Healthcare 3,466 28.9 % 10.5 % Products and Resources 2,524 21.0 % 11.8 % Communications, Media and Technology 1,612 13.4 % 17.1 % Total Revenues $ 11,996 9.2 % Revenues by Geography: North America $ 9,149 76.3 % 7.6 % United Kingdom 944 7.9 % 9.4 % Rest of Europe 1,153 9.6 % 27.7 % Europe - Total 2,097 17.5 % 18.7 % Rest of World 750 6.3 % 5.2 % Total Revenues $ 11,996 9.2 % Employee Metrics: September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 Number of employees 274,200 256,100

Notes: (a) On January 1, 2018, we adopted the New Revenue Standard using the modified retrospective method. Results for reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2018 are presented under the New Revenue Standard, while prior period amounts are not adjusted and continue to be reported in accordance with our historic accounting policies.

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in millions) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 477 $ 495 $ 1,453 $ 1,522 Adjustments for non-cash income and expenses 288 121 813 399 Changes in assets and liabilities 97 157 (376) (350) Net cash provided by operating activities 862 773 1,890 1,571 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (94) (78) (281) (204) Net (purchases) sales of investments (171) 20 (317) (146) Payments for business combinations, net of cash acquired (1) (66) (479) (72) Net cash (used in) investing activities (266) (124) (1,077) (422) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchases of common stock (45) (13) (994) (1,557) Net change in borrowings and capital lease obligations (25) (170) (164) (62) Dividends paid (116) (90) (352) (179) Issuance of common stock under stock-based compensation plans 40 42 142 146 Net cash (used in) financing activities (146) (231) (1,368) (1,652) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (12) 2 (31) 46 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 438 420 (586) (457) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 901 1,157 1,925 2,034 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,339 $ 1,577 $ 1,339 $ 1,577 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION (in millions) Three Months Ended Stock Repurchases under Board of Directors' authorized stock repurchase program: September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 Number of shares repurchased(a) 1.4 — Remaining authorized balance $ 775

Notes: (a) In June 2018, the Company entered into an ASR to purchase up to $600 million of the Company's Class A common stock. In August 2018, the purchase period for the ASR ended and an additional 1.1 million shares were delivered. In total, 7.6 million shares were delivered under the ASR at an average repurchase price of $79.42. In addition to the ASR activity above, during the three months ended September 30, 2018, the Company repurchased 0.3 million shares of our Class A common stock for $25 million.

